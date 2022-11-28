Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals have the best prices of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everyone had a busy Black Friday last week, but we hope you rested up over the weekend. Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals are now here with the lowest prices of 2022!

Amazon went all-in for Cyber Monday this year and slashed the prices of just about every last Echo device you can think of. Want some examples? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. You can get the Echo Dot 4th gen for $34.99 or the Echo Show 5 for $44.99. And if you think those prices are low, wait until you decide to add hands-free Alexa to your car. The Echo Auto that everyone loves so much is on sale for just $14.99 right now with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free!

Featured deals in this article:

Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals 2022

Everyone loves Amazon’s Echo speakers, so we’re going to start there. And by the way, what’s not to love? You get great sound quality to stream music anywhere in your house. But more importantly, you get hands-free access to Alexa and all of the awesome skills that come with it.

For Cyber Monday 2022, Amazon’s Echo deals slash several different models to all-time low prices. The Echo 4th gen speaker that normally sells for $100 is down to $49.99, an all-time low. We would advise against buying it on its own, however.

Why, you ask? It’s because you can get the Echo Dot 5th gen speaker for a lower price. That’s one of the best Cyber Monday Echo deals we’ve ever seen!

Of course, Echo Dots are always the most popular Echo speakers. Don’t worry, because Amazon’s running amazing Echo Dot deals right now for Cyber Monday.

As we mentioned earlier, the Echo Dot 5th gen is on sale at an all-time low price of just $39.99 in multiple colors. But you can also get a Echo Dot 3rd gen for just $14.99.

Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa to your car

Amazon’s Echo Auto is definitely one of our favorite Amazon gadgets ever. And this year, it also happens to be one of the best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals you can get.

For $50, the Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to nearly any car. All you need is Bluetooth or even just a regular old aux-in port. The gadget then connects to your smartphone for internet connectivity, and that’s it. You get Alexa through your car speakers so you can stream music, navigate, control your smart home gadgets from afar, and so much more.

The Echo Auto is a steal at $50 if you ask us. But grab one on sale right now and you’ll pay just $14.99. That’s easily one of the craziest Cyber Monday Echo deals of all time. It almost seems like a mistake!

Cyber Monday Echo Buds and Echo Frames deals

Do you think brand new AirPods Pro 2 for $230 is a crazy deal? Wait until you see Amazon’s Echo Buds Cyber Monday deals this year.

Echo Buds with Standard Charging retail for $119.99, which is in line with AirPods 2 when they’re on sale. Grab a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $69.99. That’s an all-time low. And don’t forget, Echo Buds are noise-cancelling headphones, which AirPods 2 are not. Also, you can upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging for just $89.99. That’s insane!

Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses are also on sale with big discounts for Cyber Monday 2022.

Echo Show deals and more

Last but not least, Amazon has crazy Echo Show Cyber Monday deals running right now. The Echo Show 5 is down to $44.99 instead of $85. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen as both are on sale.

Also, don’t sleep on the Echo Wall Clock while it’s on sale for only $34.99!

More Cyber Monday 2022 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are fantastic. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2022, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!

