Crazy Amazon deal slashes a best-selling robot vacuum to just $90

Roomba is obviously the most recognizable brand in the robot vacuum space. But it’s not the only option worth considering. The iRobot Roomba lineup of vacuums is also often pricey. That means you’ll need to spend over $200 even for the least expensive Roomba. They’re worth every penny, of course. But the price is often a top priority for people in search of a new robot vacuum cleaner. The good news is that there are some terrific options out there these days for shoppers on a budget. Anyone looking for a solid entry-level option without all the expensive bells and whistles should check out the popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum, which is on sale for just $89.99 at Amazon. It’s by far the best cheap robot vacuum on Amazon.

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best cheap robot vacuum

Robot vacuum cleaner technology has come so far over the past few years alone. Aside from better navigation systems and other key advancements, you can now get robot vacuums that empty themselves when they’re done cleaning!

Self-emptying is the last piece of the puzzle that makes robot vacuum cleaners truly autonomous. This way, you can go weeks or even months without thinking about your robot vacuum at all. The most noteworthy example right now is likely the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon with a $51 discount. Even on sale, however, you’ll still need to pay more than $500 to get one. If you’d rather forego the bells and whistles so you can save money and pick up a workhorse in the process, however, we’ve got a deal that you should definitely check out right now.

The Yeedi k600 robot vacuum can’t empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It’s not the most powerful robot vacuum out there. It’s also not the fastest and it doesn’t have fancy new features like laser-guided navigation. What it does have, however, is a shockingly affordable price tag and quality that will get the job done.

With a retail price of just $110, Yeedi’s k600 robot vacuum is already one of the most affordable robot vacuums out there. It might not win any awards, but head over to Amazon to read some of the thousands of reviews and you’ll see that this is a terrific entry-level model that is more than good enough for most people out there. It’s definitely already a bargain at $130, of course. But Amazon is offering this popular model on sale right now for just $89.99. This is a fantastic deal that won’t last long, so grab one before it’s too late.

Yeedi k600 fast facts

The Yeedi k600 is the best cheap robot vacuum at Amazon

It features four different cleaning modes including auto cleaning mode, spot cleaning mode, edge cleaning mode, and variable suction mode

This model features a 2600 mAh battery that runs for up to 110 minutes per charge

When the battery gets low, the Yeedi k600 returns to its docking station and recharges itself

The smart design includes three brushes for deep cleaning

Picks up dirt, dust, and even larger debris with ease

Powerful 1800Pa suction ensures that dirt is picked up on the first pass

Pet hair is no match for the Yeedi k600

This model is extremely quiet, rated at just 55dB — that’s about the same as a microwave

Anyone can control this robot vacuum with ease since it only has one button

There’s also a remote control to start, stop, and change cleaning modes

Low-profile design makes it easy to clean under beds and sofas

