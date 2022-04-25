This best-selling cooling blanket has 13,000 5-star ratings – today it’s $36

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Like so many people reading this right now, I have trouble sleeping. Needless to say, there are countless different issues that can cause sleeplessness or make you wake up in the middle of the night. There are also so many possible solutions to help at bedtime, like a cooling blanket, weighted blanket, new pillows, and more.

Some people use sleeping pills or earplugs to help them sleep. Others just need better bed pillows (Amazon’s best-seller is 14% off!) or a mattress topper (15% off!) that’s comfortable and supportive.

For me personally, I found that temperature control is a big issue.

Elegear Cooling Blanket for Bed/Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fibers List Price: $45.99 Price: $35.99 You Save: $10.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

I sleep better when I stay a bit cooler, but I also like using a comfy blanket. The perfect solution for me ended up being the ChiliSleep OOLER sleep system. It happens to be on sale right now with a huge discount on Amazon. Even with the discount, however, it’s still a lot more than you would pay the best cooling blanket for bed.

If you want a much less expensive alternative, you need to try the Elegear Cooling Blanket. And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Amazon’s best cooling blanket for bed

The Elegear Cooling Blanket is incredibly popular on Amazon, and it has about 13,000 5-star reviews. That’s no easy feat, as anyone will tell you.

People love how cool the fabric keeps them, and they also love the soft material. Elegear says the blanket uses special Japanese Arc-Chill yarn that keeps people twice as cool as rival blankets. We haven’t done extensive testing ourselves, but thousands of Amazon shoppers seem to agree.

It appears as though there’s no question that this popular cooling blanket is worth every penny at $46. That’s the full retail price, and that’s what so many people out there have paid.

Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll see a deep discount.

With the limited-time price cut, the Elgear cooling blanket only costs $35.99. That’s a tremendous value indeed, and it’s the perfect time to get one.

Why do people love it so much?

One thing people really love about this blanket is that it’s still very useful in the winter.

So many people out there have significant others who insist on cranking the heat way up when it gets cold outside. That’s fine if you like to sleep in a sweatbox, but plenty of people out there run hot.

Instead of arguing over it and creating tension, a high-quality cooling blanket is a terrific solution. This way, you can still use a blanket but it doesn’t trap in so much heat. You’ll be so much more comfortable and your partner will thank you for leaving the thermostat alone.

Another thing people love is the size of this cooling blanket. Since it’s made for one person, you can keep it all to yourself when you use Elegear’s cooling blanket for bed. That way, you and your partner aren’t fighting over blanket coverage all night long.

Amazon’s deal on the Elegear Cooling Blanket could end at any moment, so don’t miss out. It really is the best cooling blanket deal out there right now!

Elegear Cooling Blanket for Bed/Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fibers List Price: $45.99 Price: $35.99 You Save: $10.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Elegear Cooling Blanket fast facts

There’s no question that the Elegear Cooling Blanket is our favorite cooling blanket for bed. Wondering why? Here are some key takeaways:

This revolutionary blanket uses Japanese Arc-chill Cool Technology

It absorbs twice as much heat as other cooling blankets, according to the manufacturer

Quickly absorbs body heat while you sleep to keep you nice and cool, and stop you from sweating

Made of 100% natural cotton that is soft and breathable

Even on hot summer nights, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fibers absorbs your body heat

absorbs your body heat A double-sided design has a top layer of Arc-Chill yarn to quickly evaporate moisture

The soft material is nice and comfy

Best cooling blanket for bed or sofas

Perfect for children or adults, and available in multiple sizes

Machine washable so it’s easy to clean

Use a mesh laundry bag when cleaning to prevent snags

Makes a perfect gift for anyone on your list, or get one for yourself so you stay cool

Elegear Cooling Blanket for Bed/Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fibers List Price: $45.99 Price: $35.99 You Save: $10.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!