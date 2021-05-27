Find out why 8,500 Amazon shoppers gave this $31 cooling blanket a 5-star review

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many different reasons that people have difficulty sleeping. In fact, there are likely far too many different reasons than you can even count. Sometimes the problems are serious and they require help from a medical professional. For example, conditions such as insomnia, GERD, and sleep apnea are issues that often cannot be addressed without help from a doctor. But you would be surprised to learn how often the issues keeping you from falling asleep or staying asleep are actually environmental as opposed to medical. That means there could be simple solutions out there that you haven’t even thought to try.

In many cases, it’s a matter of noise in or around your home and a simple pair of earplugs or a white noise machine can work wonders. In other cases, comfort and/or support are the problem. In that case, things like a high-quality mattress topper and high-quality pillows will do the trick. As far as comfort goes, however, temperature regulation is believed by some to be an extremely common cause of sleep problems. It was definitely a contributing factor for me personally, and I found an incredible solution that happens to be on sale right now with a huge 20% discount. It’s still pretty pricey though, so there’s another great solution that you should check out.

The OOLER Sleep System is a very smart solution that precisely controls the temperature of your bed. It uses a surprisingly comfortable mattress topper with a network of tubes inside, and a machine that sits next to your bed pumps water through the tubes. The temperature of that water can be set to change over the course of the night to keep you nice and comfy while you’re sleeping. For example, many people set a schedule to make their bed nice and toasty when they first get in, and then cooler over the course of the evening when heat normally builds up.

I love it, but it still might be out of your price range even while Amazon is running a big sale that slashes every size OOLER to all-time low prices. If that’s the case for you, there’s another option on Amazon that you should definitely check out.

So many people out there swear by the Elegear Cooling Blanket, which has managed to rack up an impressive 8,500+ 5-star ratings on Amazon so far. On top of that, another 1,500 people gave it a 4-star rating. It comes in a bunch of different sizes and there are plenty of different designs to choose from, but the style isn’t what’s so great about this blanket. It’s 100% cotton just like so many other blankets and sheets, but it’s made with a special type of weave that is designed to release body heat that would otherwise be trapped. This way, instead of heating up all night until you start to sweat and wake up, you stay nice and cool.

With warm summer weather now upon us, the Elegear Cooling Blanket is an essential addition to your bedroom. That’s especially true right now while a bunch of different size and style options are discounted at Amazon. Don’t miss out!

