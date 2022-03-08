Control your TV with Alexa for $19.99 with this Amazon deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Behold, the missing link between your TV and true hands-free Alexa voice control: Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster. It lets you control your TV with Alexa, and even your soundbar if you have one connected.

This awesome gadget is already a terrific bargain at $35. But right now, a limited-time Amazon sale has dropped it down to its all-time lowest price. Pick one up today and you’ll only pay $19.99, which is truly a steal!

Control TV with Alexa

You would be hard-pressed to find a better value right now than Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite or the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K if you’re shopping for a new streaming media player.

Those two Fire Sticks are already terrific values at their respective full retail prices. But Amazon is offering limited-time deals that slash the former to $19.99 and the latter to $29.99. That’s right… a best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99!

Where the Fire TV Stick Lite is concerned, you might be wondering what the difference is between the Fire TV Stick Lite and the “normal” Fire TV Stick. It’s simple. The dongles are actually exactly the same. But the remote that comes with the Lite version doesn’t have extra buttons to control the volume and power on your TV.

Of course, who cares about those buttons when you should be using your voice to control your TV anyway?!

Image source: Amazon Amazon’s awesome Fire TV Blaster is an accessory that so many people have never heard of. It retails for just $35 and it lets you control your television using nothing but Alexa commands. It’s used alongside a Fire TV device and any Echo speaker (or an Alexa smart speaker from another brand, of course), giving you hands-free control over your Fire Stick and your TV.

Remotes are so dated — it’s all about voice control these days!

There should be absolutely no question that the Fire TV Blaster is an awesome accessory to have, and it’s definitely a bargain at $35. Grab one right now at Amazon, however, and it’ll only set you back $19.99! That matches this model’s all-time low price.

The only problem is that the deal likely won’t be around for much longer. You’ll need to hurry if you want to get in on the action and control your TV with Alexa for under $20.

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Blaster fast facts

Being able to control a TV with Alexa is so awesome. And now is your chance to find out how great it is for just $19.99!

Here are some key takeaways:

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster lets you control TV with Alexa

You can also control a connected soundbar using voice commands via Alexa

In order for it to work, you’ll also need a compatible Fire TV or Fire TV accessory, as well as an Echo speaker

Compatible models include Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV (3rd Gen)

You can say things like “Alexa, turn on the TV” or “Alexa, turn up the volume”

The Fire TV Blaster even lets you do things like change HDMI inputs and mute your soundbar with your voice

