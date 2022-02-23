Control this $56 camera drone with gestures or even your voice

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when camera drones on Amazon got so popular so quickly? Then, people said they were over once some of the hype inevitably calmed down?

Well, there is a serious resurgence happening at the moment in the quadcopter drone market.

Drones were so, so popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene. But then consumer interest died down since it all happened so fast. Now, however, it seems like everyone wants a new drone. That’s especially true now that beautiful fall weather is here.

If you’re looking for something fun to keep you or your kids occupied outdoors, definitely check out this model. It’s called the Holy Stone HS340 Mini Camera Drone and you can control it with gestures or just your voice!

An awesome camera drone on Amazon

Image source: Holy Stone It’s obviously pretty important to spend time outside. But it’s particularly crucial right now. After all, we’re still living with a global pandemic driven by an airborne disease. As we’ve been told time and time again by health experts, it spreads mainly indoors.

There are countless activities you and your kids can do outdoors. That being said, few are as fun as piloting an awesome camera drone. Now, you’ve got a great opportunity to save a few extra bucks on a model that our readers love.

The Holy Stone HS340 Mini Camera Drone has all the main features you would expect from a recreational quadcopter. It also has a great 110° wide-angle camera that beams nice clear HD video back to your smartphone as you fly.

On top of all that though, there are a few additional features that you don’t often find on affordable drones like this one. For example, you can snap selfies with a simple gesture so the controller doesn’t have to be in the photo.

We love that feature, but there’s another one that’s even better. This drone’s coolest feature might be support for voice control, which lets you do things like take off and land using nothing but your voice. You can even pilot it with your voice by saying things like “forward” or “left.” How cool is that?!

When BGR Deals covered this popular drone a little over a month ago, it sold out after a couple of days because our readers pounced on it. Now, a discount and an extra clippable coupon combine to cut the price down to only $55.99. That’s an excellent price for one of the coolest camera drones on Amazon!

Holy Stone HS340 Mini Drone with 720P Wifi FPV Camera for Kids and Adults List Price: $59.99 Price: $55.99 You Save: $4.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Holy Stone HS340 drone fast facts

This is one of the best camera drone deals on Amazon! Here are some of the reasons why:

This drone captures stunning HD video and includes a 100-degree wide-angle lens

Record video while you fly or beam real-time aerial footage back to your smartphone with the live feed feature

Signal works at up to 80 meters away, or 262.5 feet

20 minutes of flight time per charge

The compact design is great for indoor and outdoor flight

Gesture control makes it easy to capture hands-free selfies

Draw a path on your smartphone’s display and the drone will automatically fly along the path

Additional features include Altitude Hold, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One-Touch Takeoff and Landing, and Speed Adjustment

Voice control lets you perform common functions with nothing but your voice

