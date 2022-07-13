If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

From TVs and laptops to kitchen appliances and more, everything is on sale right now at Amazon. Of course, Prime Day is also known for its cheap headphones deals. And this year, for Prime Day 2022, you’ll find outstanding deals on so many best-selling models.

It goes without saying that Apple’s various AirPods are always best-sellers on Prime Day. And every AirPods model is on sale right now with a massive discount. Yes, that includes the lowest prices of 2022 for AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, and AirPods 3.

Bose noise cancelling headphones and Sony noise cancelling headphones are also on sale today. Plus, Amazon’s Echo Buds are on sale at insanely low prices.

The base-model Echo Buds are down to $69.99 and you can upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging for $89.99 instead of $140. What’s more, you can add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited to either deal for free!

Those headphones from Apple, Bose, Amazon, and Sony are all phenomenal. But they’re also all pretty expensive, even on sale. What about all the best cheap headphones deals for Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022: best cheap headphones deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Not everyone wants to spend a small fortune on headphones. If you’re an audiophile and you have some extra cash to spend, premium headphones are worth the investment.

But what if you’re just looking for good sound quality at an affordable price?

You’d be surprised at how many great options are out there. This isn’t 2008, after all. There are so many low-cost options that offer excellent sound and battery life.

One of our favorites is the TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds.

These cord-free earphones offer great sound, a wireless charging case, IPX8 water resistance, and more. They also have a whopping 198,000 5-star Amazon reviews. That’s insane… and they only cost $22 with Amazon’s Prime Day discount!

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cheap headphones deals on Prime Day 2022.

If you want great sound, impressive battery life, and sleek designs without spending a fortune, I’ve got you covered. That even includes $54 Anker noise cancelling headphones that rival some $300+ models!

These are the best cheap headphones deals available right now:

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds List Price:$39.99 Price:$22.08 You Save:$17.91 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones List Price:$26.99 Price:$21.00 You Save:$5.99 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.98 You Save:$25.01 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Premium Wireless Headphones List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$11.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tozo T12 IPX8 waterproof earbuds List Price:$59.99 Price:$29.98 You Save:$30.01 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kurdene S8 Wireless Earbuds with IPX8 Water-Resistance List Price:$29.99 Price:$20.69 You Save:$9.30 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!