Deals

Southwest Airlines’ Memorial Day sale discounts fares as low as $49

May 28th, 2021 at 3:53 PM
By
Cheap flights

More than 37 million people are expected to travel this weekend, with that massive Memorial Day number serving as yet another metric — along with things like plummeting coronavirus case numbers as well as a slow, steady uptick in vaccinations — showing how the country is, bit by bit, starting to try to move on from the coronavirus pandemic.

This news comes from AAA Travel, which is expecting to see a big bounce in the number of Americans traveling this Memorial Day weekend. Through May 31, those more than 37 million travelers will venture at least 50 miles from their home, up 60% from the 23 million last year. That latter number, by the way, was the lowest on record since the AAA began tracking this trend in 2000. One thing helping these numbers tick back upwards, by the way, is the prevalence of cheap flights and an abundance of fare sales not only as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, but as a way of luring hesitant travelers back to flying the friendly skies. Here’s a closer look at the details of the Memorial Day fare sale that Southwest is offering, for example, which includes discounted flights as low as $49 that must be booked by June 10.

Some of the important terms and conditions to be aware of, which are available to peruse at Southwest’s sale page here:

  • As noted, the deadline to lock in your flight is June 10, at 11:59 pm Central Time.
  • The deals included in this fare sale cover flights across the continental US, as well as between points on the islands of Hawaii and within San Juan, Puerto Rico. Travel within the continental US and to and from Hawaii is valid between August 9, 2021, through November 5, 2021, while international travel is valid from August 17 through November 5.
  • There are blackout days to be aware of, and specific markets available on specific days.
  • Continental US travel is blacked out from September 3-6.
  • Where indicated, fares are valid on nonstop service. If it’s not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service.
  • Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during busy travel times and holiday periods.
  • Fares are nonrefundable, but Southwest says they may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines — as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

As an example of the low fares on offer as part of the Memorial Day sale, the deals include $49 flights between Nashville and Chicago — where Southwest added flights this year to O’Hare International, in addition to its longtime flights to and from Chicago’s Midway airport. Those $49 flights are available for most weekdays later this fall, in September and October.

Also later this year, the deals include flights for as low as $83 between Miami and Boston.

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

