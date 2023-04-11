Buy Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 for $450, get a $50 Amazon gift card

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone was just released a few weeks ago, and there’s already a great deal to take advantage of. The phone’s main appeal is that it offers a great design and impressive performance at a surprisingly low price. And right now, Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card for free.

Released on March 24, 2023, Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone comes in two different colorways, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet. Both models cost $449.99 unlocked, and both come with 128GB of storage. Plus, you can get a free $50 Amazon gift card right now with either one, but only until this limited-time Amazon deal disappears.

See Pricing See Pricing

The Galaxy A54 is no Galaxy S23, and that goes without saying. After all, it’s not supposed to be.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup is comprised of flagship phones that offer the best possible user experience that Samsung offers. That experience comes at a price, of course, and it’s well over $1,000 if you want the Galaxy S23 Ultra that Samsung advertises most aggressively.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is even on sale right now, so you can save up to $200 off the retail price. But even at a discount, you’re still paying between $1,000 and $1,180.

On the other hand, Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 is all about value. You get a very capable smartphone that offers plenty of power and performance. In terms of specs, the Galaxy A54 includes an octa-core Exynos 1380 processor, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, IP67 dust and water resistance, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and so much more.

Available on Amazon

At $449.99, the Galaxy A54 is an absolute steal. This is the kind of smartphone you can buy factory unlocked and bring to any wireless carrier. This way, you’re not under contract — remember, every single free smartphone deal at major US wireless carriers requires you to sign a contract.

That $449.99 gets you a fantastic factory unlocked 5G smartphone that offers great performance, impressive specs, and the latest Android 13 experience with Samsung’s vastly improved One UI. And now, on top of all that, it also gets you a free $50 gift card.

Be sure to check out our guide for more great Amazon gift card deals.