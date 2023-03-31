Buy a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, get a free $30 Amazon gift card

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals is packed with offers that get you up to $255 in free gift cards and discounts from Amazon. But on Friday, there’s an extra deal that’s available for one day only that gets you a $30 Amazon gift card for free when you purchase a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

We saw a similar sale earlier this week on Microsoft 365 Family, and so many of our readers took advantage of that deal. If you missed out or if you didn’t want to pay the extra money for a Family subscription, this is your chance to save on the base Microsoft 365 plan, which is now only $69.99 for a full year, including a $30 Amazon gift card.

Microsoft 365 is a necessity for pretty much everyone out there. It’s the newest iteration of what used to be called “Office 365,” and it’s still the best productivity suite out there.

A Microsoft 365 subscription lets you download all the latest versions of Microsoft Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Plus, you get 1TB or more of cloud storage with OneDrive, as well as access to Microsoft’s online Office apps that are accessible from any browser.

There are more perks as well, but those are definitely my favorites. And the best part is that all that only costs $69.99 per year if you get a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

But on Friday, March 31, there’s an added bonus. Pay for a one-year subscription, and you’ll also get a $30 Amazon gift card for free!

Again, this great sale is only available until the end of the day on Friday. And since there was already a similar deal earlier this week on Microsoft 365 Family, this is probably the last Microsoft 365 deal we’ll see on Amazon for quite some time.

If you’d like a full breakdown of how Microsoft 365 Personal compares to Microsoft 365 Family, you’ll find all of the key differences below.

Microsoft 365 Personal

For one person

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

1 TB of cloud storage

Microsoft 365 Family