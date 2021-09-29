Breathe easier thanks to Amazon’s one-day sale on HEPA air purifiers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have seasonal allergies, you know what an absolute pain it is to try and breathe. Itchy eyes or constantly running noses are just a few of the symptoms that show up throughout the year. Trying to find the best quality air to breathe can be difficult, especially in your home. Keeping your air ducts clean is challenging, as you have to keep up on it. Amazon can help you with that, as you may not be able to find the best cleaning supplies on sale. You can get a borescope, which is a digital camera that lets you see deep inside your ducts and other small places, for just $103.99, a $40 savings. But you can also have cleaner air, thanks to Amazon’s latest sale on HEPA air purifiers.

This sale allows you to save on GermGuardian HEPA air purifiers. You can put these in your bedroom and around your home to help get rid of allergens, dust, smoke, and more. They will also keep mold out of the air, helping you breathe more easily. This sale has up to 57% savings off air purifiers, which is almost too good to be true.

Up to 57% off GermGuardian HEPA air purifiers Price: $63.99 - $134.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HEPA air purifiers for any room

We’ll start with the biggest savings opportunity in this sale. The GermGuardian AC5350B True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is a 4-in-1 machine for your home. The air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more allergens. There is UV-C light that kills airborne viruses, such as the flu. The activated charcoal filter traps odors. It measures 28″, so it won’t take up a ton of room. It is down $143 today, as it is on sale for just $106.99. This also comes in multiple colors.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer, Eliminates Germs, Filters… List Price: $249.99 Price: $106.99 You Save: $143.00 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer, Eliminates Germs, Filters… List Price: $249.99 Price: $106.99 You Save: $143.00 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For a smaller unit, the GermGuardian AC4175W 4-in-1 Air Purifier is the pick. This is only 10″ in height, so you can keep it on your nightstand. It’s great for an office, as it can be kept on a desk. It reduces germs and traps allergens. It’s only $63.99 today.

GermGuardian AC4175W 4-in-1 Air Purifier, True HEPA Filter UV-C Light Sanitizer, Traps Dust, Pe… List Price: $69.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $6.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Test the air quality

Keeping tabs on how good the air you’re breathing is can be accomplished by using the GermGuardian AP5800W 19″ Hi-Performance Air Purifier Tower Console. This has a 360° HEPA filter that captures dust and allergens. The Air Quality Monitor detects matter that is 2.5+ microns in size and automatically adjusts to optimize the air quality in the room. This can cover rooms of up to 298 sq. ft. Hugely discounted today, pick this up for just $134.99, a savings of $115!

GermGuardian Germ Guardian AP5800W 19" Hi-Performance Air Purifier Tower Console with HEPA Filt… List Price: $249.99 Price: $134.99 You Save: $115.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lastly, you can get the GermGuardian AC4825E True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer on sale today. It is 22″ in height and helps absorb dust, smoke, and odors. The smaller the room, the more air charger per hour with this. It only weighs 8.55 pounds and is down to just $67.99 today.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer, Eliminates Germs, Filters… List Price: $149.99 Price: $67.99 You Save: $82.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.