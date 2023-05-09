Bose headphones deals save you $50 off 2 best-selling models

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Bose headphones offer what is arguably the best sound quality and active noise cancelling tech that money can buy. Of course, it typically takes a whole lot more money to buy them than some people are willing to spend. That’s why we always make sure to tell our readers when there are Bose headphones deals they can take advantage of. And right now, two of the most popular Bose wireless headphones models are on sale with discounts.

First, you can get a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless ANC headphones for $279 instead of $329. That’s a $50 discount, which works out to 15% off the retail price. Or, if you’re looking for noise cancelling earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, you can also save $50 on new and improved Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. That means you’ll pay $249 instead of $299, matching the lowest price ever for this model.

Beginning with the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, this is the model most people picture when they think of Bose headphones. They’re also among the best wireless noise cancelling headphones on the market, and I can say that because I’ve tested at least 50 different pairs of headphones in the past few years alone.

Bose QC45 headphones deliver the latest iteration of Bose’s award-winning noise cancelling tech. It’s the sort of thing you have to experience in order to truly appreciate it. Surrounding sounds are instantly muffled or even erased as soon as you enable the ANC on these headphones.

Then, on top of that, the sound quality is outstanding. Bose’s custom drivers and TriPort acoustic architecture pump out incredible audio that sounds the way artists intended it.

So many people opt for Apple’s AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, and there are some terrific AirPods deals available right now. But if you want the best of the best, you want Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. And now is the perfect time to get a pair since they’re on sale for just $279, the lowest price of the year so far.

Of course, some people want wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones. The good news is that Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are also on sale right now with a $50 discount. These active noise cancelling earbuds regularly retail for $299, but right now they’re down to $249.

It goes without saying that wireless in-ear headphones can never deliver sound that’s as impressive as over-ear headphones. But Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still very impressive and I think the sound quality outshines most rivals. They definitely sound so much better than AirPods Pro, which are the most popular earbuds out there among our readers.

QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver fuller sound with better bass response and more impressive overall clarity. At $249, which is just $15 more than AirPods Pro 2 cost right now while they’re on sale, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a steal.

In addition to these Bose headphones deals, there are also two Bose wireless speakers on sale right now with discounts.

The portable Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is already affordable at $149. Right now, it’s down to $129 thanks to a 13% discount. That’s not a huge discount, of course, but it’s better than paying full price.

Or, if you want incredible jaw-dropping, room-filling sound, the Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System is $100 off right now. This is a much larger and more expensive speaker, but it sounds like a million bucks.