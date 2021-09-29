SanDisk microSDs and WD SSD drives have huge discounts in Amazon’s one-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You want to be able to operate at full capacity when it comes to using your computer. The last thing you want to do is go to save a project and not have enough storage to do so. Adding memory to your computer, laptop, or tablet is usually a pretty simple way. The problem with it is that it can be expensive. But Amazon often has great ways to get around them with some stellar sales. You can get computer accessories on sale for much cheaper than normal. A simple metal monitor stand riser is down to just $24.87 today. For those who want to upgrade their storage capacity and get the most out of their performance, there’s a one-day blowout on WD Drives and SanDisk Memory that you won’t want to miss.

The WD Drives and SanDisk Memory sale has so much in it. There are memory cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more. You’ll be able to encrypt and keep your information safe while storing and transferring large files. Perfect for anyone who has to do a lot of traveling for work, this sale has deals that will save you up to 52% off. But you’ll have to hurry.

A WD Drives and SanDisk Memory sale has microSD cards

If you’re looking to upgrade your memory, SanDisk is a company known for its quality. The microSD cards it sells are widely recognized as some of the top options on the market. You’ll love all of the options that are on sale right now. You can save up to 52% off a 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter. This lets you store even more hours of Full HD video. This offers up to 120MB/s transfer speeds that let you move up to 1,000 photos in a minute. You can load apps faster and it is great for Android smartphones and tablets.

You can save on multiple iterations of this microSD card, depending on which memory capacity you want. The 1TB is down to just $109.99 while the 512GB is down to $67.49. You can get 400GB for only $38.99, 200GB for just $24.99, 128GB for only $18.86, 64GB for $12.49, and also a two-pack of 32GB ones for just $15.13.

Hard drives and SSD drives are musts

Enjoy better gaming with this part of the WD Drives and SanDisk Memory sale. The WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive is a great addition for gamers. This boasts sequential read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s for better game and level load times. It has PCIe Gen4 storage and consumes up to 30% less power than its predecessor. This is down to just $97.49, a savings of $32.50. You can also get a 2TB version with Heatsink that’s only $259.99, saving you $140.

For hard drives, you have the option of many. There are internal and external ones available in this sale. The WD 4TB Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive is down 40% right now. The WD 4TB Blue PC Hard Drive is 25% off and the WD 14TB Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive saves you $135 today.

For external hard drives, G-Technology 2TB GDrive external hard drives are also marked down. This one is $74.99 and the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD external hard drive is also down to just $139.99.

Even more deals in this big sale

You’ll be impressed with all that is available in the WD Drives and SanDisk Memory sale. On top of what we’ve already shown you, there are also flash drives, more SSD, microSD, external, and internal hard drives. Take a look at more that is offered before it’s too late.

