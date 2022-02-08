Bluetooth headphones with 37,000 5-star reviews are down to $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought all the best cheap headphones deals disappeared now that the holidays are long gone and it’s 2022, think again. Just head over to Amazon’s site right now. You’ll discover some truly incredible deals on best-selling headphones from all the top brands.

For example, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $179.99 right now, which is $70 less than you’ll pay at an Apple store. And all of Apple’s other AirPods models are on sale as well at Amazon, with discounts up to $100. That’s crazy!

Those are all amazing deals, but they’re not the only popular headphones that are available on Amazon with deep discounts. Here, we’re going to show you Amazon’s best cheap headphones deals.

Amazon’s best cheap headphones

Best-selling iJoy Matte Black over-ear Bluetooth headphones with about 37,000 5-star ratings and TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds with a whopping 124,000 5-star reviews are both on sale right now. What’s more, they’re both at or near the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for over-ear headphones or awesome true wireless earbuds with all the bells and whistles including a wireless charging case. In either case, Amazon’s got the goods today!

Most of our readers have been gravitating to Apple earphones lately. Thanks to Amazon’s discounts, now is a terrific time to snag a pair.

At the top of the list, we have AirPods Pro with MagSafe, which retail for $249 at Apple but have a massive $70 discount right now at Amazon. After all the huge sales ahead of the holidays, we can’t believe they’re still discounted! Then we have AirPods 3, which are also on sale at Black Friday’s all-time low price.

Both of those deals are fantastic, but $150-$180 is still a lot of money to spend on headphones.

Are you looking for high-quality headphones that don’t break the bank? Well, we’ve got two fantastic options that you should check out.

Lowest prices of the year

First up, we have iJoy Matte Black over-ear Bluetooth headphones that have been best-sellers at Amazon for years now. They have about 37,000 5-star ratings and a regular price tag of $30.

This might just be the best value on Amazon for over-ear headphones even at full retail.

As it turns out, there’s a discount and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page. As a result, you can score a pair today for just $18.99. That makes these the best cheap headphones on Amazon’s entire site!

Anyone on the lookout for in-ear headphones should know that we’ve got you covered on that front as well. TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds have a staggering 124,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, which is good enough to rank them among the top-rated true wireless earbuds on Amazon’s entire site.

This insanely popular model retails for a very affordable $60. That’s already pretty shocking for top-rated cord-free earphones with a wireless charging case. But thanks to a fantastic double-discount, you can pick up a pair right now for just $26.39!

This is only a limited-time deal, however, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

