Best Black Friday Vitamix blender deals of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Plenty of shoppers out there are searching for deep discounts on popular kitchen appliances. And when it comes to blenders, it goes without saying that Vitamix is the best in the business. The best comes at a price, of course, but that price has never been lower than it is right now. This year’s Black Friday Vitamix blender deals are off the charts!

Believe it or not, prices start at just $99.95 for the Vitamix immersion blender, and just $189.95 for the Vitamix Explorian blender. That’s a huge $205 discount!

Featured deals in this article:

Do you want to see what else is on sale for Black Friday 2022? Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest deals.

Better yet, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Black Friday deals.

Vitamix: The best professional-grade blenders

Image source: Vitamix

We all know the Vitamix brand these days. The company makes the best professional-grade blenders on the market. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, and professional chefs use them at home.

Now you’re going to start using one at home, too.

Thanks to this year’s Black Friday deals on Vitamix blenders, there are more than a half-dozen models on sale at the best prices of 2022!

Black Friday Vitamix blender deals

Image source: Vitamix

There is no question whatsoever that the most popular deal is going to be the Vitamix Explorian blender. It’s already one of the most affordable Vitamix blenders, and now it’s down to the lowest price of the year.

$395 is a fair price, but it’s down to just $189.95 until it inevitably sells out. That’s the best Black Friday Vitamix deal you’ll find in 2022.

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black - 65542 (Ren… List Price: $289.95 Price: $189.95 You Save: $100.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That price is surprising indeed, but there’s actually a Vitamix blender on sale for less than $100 right now. Unfortunately, as you might have guessed, it’s not a standard blender.

The Vitamix immersion blender that normally sells for $150 is down to $99.95.

Vitamix Immersion Blender, Stainless Steel, 18 inches List Price: $147.99 Price: $99.95 You Save: $48.04 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, we have the Vitamix E310 blender and the Vitamix 5200 blender. The former is down to $289.95 from $350, and the latter is on sale for $299.95.

The 5200 retails for $550, though, so it’s clearly the more attractive deal.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372 List Price: $549.99 Price: $299.95 You Save: $250.04 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Slate List Price: $349.95 Price: $289.95 You Save: $70.95 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, there are two phenomenal deals for anyone who wants the best of the best.

The Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is a $630 beast that does it all. It’s truly the creme de la creme, offering power and performance that’s unmatched. Thanks to Vitamix deals for Black Friday 2022, you can get one for $579.95.

Or, take things one step further with the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender. This $650 workhorse has all the bells and whistles as well as smart connectivity. During Black Friday, it’s down to $574.95.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Brushed Stainl… List Price: $649.99 Price: $574.95 You Save: $75.04 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Blac… List Price: $629.95 Price: $579.95 You Save: $81.65 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Below, you’ll find the rest of Amazon’s Vitamix blender deals for Black Friday 2022. Remember, these prices are only valid on November 24-25… or until each model sells out.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Bl… List Price: $549.95 Price: $349.95 You Save: $200.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Bl… Price: $449.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Sl… Price: $499.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix, Black 7500 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container List Price: $559.95 Price: $509.95 You Save: $50.95 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!