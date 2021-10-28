Black Friday Shark vacuum & Ninja Foodi deals are here for one day only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to find amazing Shark vacuum deals, think again!

Amazon is running an incredible one-day sale on all the hottest Shark vacuum models you can think of. That includes the Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base, which is on sale for $318.99 instead of $600. That is an absolutely incredible deal and a new all-time low price! The wildly popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop is on sale as well today, as are several other Shark vacuum models.

As if all that wasn’t good enough, Shark’s sister brand Ninja is included in this huge sale, too! That means you can save big on the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker, the Ninja Foodi blender, and the Ninja Foodi XL air fryer oven!

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa List Price: $599.99 Price: $318.99 You Save: $281.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best Shark vacuum deal

It should go without saying that the Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base is the star of the show here, so let’s start with this amazing model.

Some robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. Ahead of Black Friday 2021, however, you can actually pick up the top-of-the-line $1,300 Roomba i9+ Robot Vacuum for $1,099.00, which is the best we’ve seen in a while. That’s still so much money to part with for a vacuum cleaner, though.

If that’s still too pricey for you, don’t worry because there’s another amazing option that people adore. The Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base that typically sells for $600 is down to just $318.99 right now! That’s the lowest price ever, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on this killer deal.

Remember though, Amazon is only offering these Shark vacuum deals for one day only. You snooze, you lose!

Shark IQ fast facts

This is by far our favorite Shark robot vacuum. If you want to know why, check out these key takeaways:

The Shark IQ comes with an auto-empty station that sucks out all the dirt, dust, and pet hair when your vacuum finishes cleaning

A High-capacity bin means you can go 45 days without worrying about your vacuum at all!

The self-emptying base is bagless so you don’t have to worry about buying new bags all the time

This model has a smart self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet hair and long hair on its own

No more hair wrap means one less hassle that’s typically associated with robot vacuums

Shark’s faster mapping speed means you can map your entire home in no time

Improved carpet cleaning performance means the 2nd-generation Shark IQ can clean up your home even faster than before

Two ways to control your Shark IQ robot vacuum: with the free Shark IQ smartphone app, or with your voice!

Schedule cleanings for your whole home or just certain rooms with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice command

Powerful suction ensures deep, effective cleaning on the first pass ever time

Large debris, per hair, small debris, and dust are no match for the Shark IQ on hard flooring or on carpets

The Shark IQ m ethodically cleans row by row for whole-home coverage

for whole-home coverage Shark IQ’s self-empty base, a multi-surface brush roll, and a multi-stage filtration system are perfect for homes with pets!

are perfect for homes with pets! Box i ncludes: (1) Shark IQ Robot, (1) Self-empty base, (2) Side brushes, (1) Filter, (1) BotBoundary Strips

Capacity: 0.17 quarts

Other Shark vacuum & mop deals

In addition to the Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base, there are two other deals you definitely need to check out.

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop is a best-seller with more than 21,000 5-star ratings. Sure, you can use a basic Swiffer-type mop to mush dirt around your floor and maybe pick up some dust in the process. If you really want to clean your floors though, you need steam. Many steam mops are expensive, but this best-seller is down to $48.99 for one day only.

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, Purple List Price: $89.99 Price: $48.99 You Save: $41.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, the Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum is on sale with a massive $80 discount. That slashes the price to just $119.99 instead of $200. This professional-grade vacuum makes quick work of things like pet hair, dirt, bits of food, and more. At this price, it’s one of the best Shark vacuum deals we’ve ever seen!

Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum with Pet Power Brush and Crevic… List Price: $199.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $80.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Finally, if you’re looking for a good cordless vacuum, the Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Stick Vacuum is as good as it gets. Pick one up today for $229.99 instead of $330. That’s a huge $100 discount!

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Powe… List Price: $329.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $100.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja Foodi deals

In addition to all the incredible Shark vacuum deals we mentioned, there are also three killer Ninja Foodi deals:

Again, these deals are only around until the end of the day on Thursday, October 28th. You’ll be so mad if you miss out!

