Black Friday came early for Blink home cameras, with prices from $25

Happy Black Friday 2021, everyone! We were under the impression that Black Friday didn’t actually arrive until November 26, but that’s clearly not the case. Black Friday must be today because all of Amazon’s hottest devices are on sale right now with deep discounts. Seriously, take a look at the Amazon device deals page right now. You can save 30% on the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K or 35% on the hot new Echo Show 5. All of Amazon’s Fire Tablets are on sale at the lowest prices of the season, and there are so many more great deals. If you really want to see the best evidence that it must be Black Friday though, check out Amazon’s massive sale on Blink home security cameras. Prices start at just $24.99 for the Blink Mini camera!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, Works with Alexa List Price: $34.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $10.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini camera sale

All of Amazon’s Blink cameras offer an incredible value compared to the competition. Among our readers, however, the Blink Mini has always been particularly popular. Of course, it’s really not that difficult to see why. The wonderfully compact Blink Mini home security camera offers all the main features you would want from an indoor camera. It also obviously works with Alexa and it integrates so well with other Amazon devices. But best of all, it retails for just $35. Comparable home cameras from other brands can easily cost $100 or more!

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find some awesome deals on the Blink Mini. Single cameras cost just $24.99 for a limited time. Or, if you buy a 2-pack or 3-pack, you can cut the price to as little as $21.67 each!

Other Blink deals

In addition to that epic Blink Mini sale, there are also outstanding deals on the more sophisticated cameras from Blink. The Blink Indoor camera with incredible 2-year battery life starts at just $49.99 for add-on cameras or $59.99 for the 1-camera kit. The add-on cameras are for people who already have a Blink system. Meanwhile, the kits come with a hub.

There are so many home security cameras out there. And if we’re being honest, most of the indoor models are basically the same. They have the same core features and if you buy one from a decent brand, it’ll also have a great app and high-quality video. The only real difference is whether it’s wireless or it needs to be plugged into power. And where wireless cameras are concerned, price and battery life are the biggest variables.

Guess what: It doesn’t get any better than 2-year battery life for just $49.99!

Last but not least, we have the amazing Blink Outdoor camera. It’s completely wireless just like the indoor model, but it’s also weatherproof. That means you can install them anywhere within Wi-Fi range! Add-on cameras start at $59.99 instead of $90, which is an amazing price. You’ll also find kits with the hub starting at just $69.99 for the 1-camera kit.

These incredible outdoor home security cameras can’t be beaten. Like the Blink Mini camera, they offer incredible value since they’re so much less expensive than rivals. But they also tout 2-year battery life and longer-range wireless. You’re crazy if you don’t snag a few while they’re on sale!

