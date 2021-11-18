5 early Black Friday Apple deals that might sell out soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon are always best-sellers. It’s true each and every year, and we definitely expect that to be the case for Black Friday 2021.

As fans know all too well, Apple simply doesn’t do holiday sales on its own. Instead, the company offers gift cards of different denominations with certain purchases. In a word, that’s lame. No one wants a gift card on Black Friday… they want discounts!

The good news is that Amazon and other top retailers are already offering deep discounts on Apple devices. We’re focusing solely on Amazon right now though because that’s where the very best deals are for the time being. And in this roundup, we’re going to show you five phenomenal Black Friday Apple deals you can already get at Amazon.

Apple AirPods deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

AirPods are all on sale right now with discounts, and prices start at just $119 for Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. That’s a terrific discount compared to what you would pay at an Apple store. But the bigger news is that top-of-the-line AirPods Pro with MagSafe with active noise cancellation are down to $197 instead of $249. That’s less than Apple used to charge for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case! This is definitely one of the best Apple deals right now.

We should note that these are all sellout risks. But AirPods Pro with MagSafe will definitely be among the hottest Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon this year. That means there’s an even bigger chance that they’ll sell out!

AirPods Pro

AirPods 2

AirPods 3

AirPods Max

Apple Watch Black Friday deals on Amazon

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Three different early Black Friday Apple Watch deals are running right now at Amazon. And there’s no doubt that the biggest sellout risk is the Apple Watch Series 3. It’s on sale right now with prices starting at just $169!

Amazon is offering deep Apple Watch Series 6 discounts as well. Prices start at just $349 if you grab one before they’re gone. And some of the most affordable models have additional price cuts up to $70 off.

And last but not least, the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 already has an early Black Friday discount at Amazon. It’s not a big discount, mind you, but this is the only place online where it’s on sale.

Apple Watch fast facts

Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular

An all-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level

ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse

Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors

The upgraded chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 6 up to 20% faster than its predecessor

You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance

Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

iPad Air

Image source: Apple Inc.

Amazon is offering a nice big $50 discount on the Apple iPad Air for one day only. Considering it’s sold out most places, that’s a solid early Black Friday Apple deal that Amazon is running! Note that some deals feature an extra discount that’s applied at checkout.

Apple’s latest iPad Air has a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

The new A14 Bionic chip is the most powerful chip ever in an iPad



Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support have finally arrived



7MP FaceTime HD front camera for crystal clear video calls



Great sound quality from Apple’s upgraded stereo speakers

Includes Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support

Also of note, both versions of the Apple Pencil have rare Black Friday discounts right now!

MacBook Pro

Image source: Apple Inc.

The MacBook Pro (2020) is definitely one of the best Apple deals right now. It’s crazy that you can get this much power at such a low price! Hurry and you’ll save $200 on the 256GB model or the 512GB version. There’s a $100 discount, and then another $99.01 is taken off at checkout with some models.

Apple’s M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance

Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance , while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics

, while the The M1 is also Apple’s most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities that have never been seen before on comparable notebook computers

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) have their first-ever discounts, too. Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max provide insane performance, but it comes at a steep price. If you can save a few bucks, why not?!

Mac mini — one of the best Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon

Image source: Apple

Apple’s blazing-fast Mac mini with the M1 chip starts at just $699. That’s an incredible value when you consider how much faster it is than most Windows machines at twice the price. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and there are discounts you won’t believe. Hurry and you’ll find prices starting at just $599.99! You can also save $150 on the 512GB model, which is a terrific deal.

The new Mac mini is among the first computers in the world to be powered by Apple’s own M1 chipset

M1 provides a massive leap in CPU and GPU performance, as well as offering unrivaled machine learning capabilities

Apple’s M1 SoC offers 3x faster CPU performance and 6x faster graphics than comparable PC chips

Work faster and play harder than ever before

A 16-core neural engine powers advanced machine learning

8GB of RAM and a superfast SSD with either 256GB or 512GB of storage

Instant-on capability wakes your computer from sleep at lightning speed

An advanced cooling system ensures that there are no drop-offs in performance

Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 enables the fastest possible wireless connection

Includes 2 Thunderbolt / USB C ports, 1 HDMI port, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 Gigabit Ethernet port

