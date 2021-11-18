5 early Black Friday Apple deals that might sell out soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon are always best-sellers. It’s true each and every year, and we definitely expect that to be the case for Black Friday 2021.
As fans know all too well, Apple simply doesn’t do holiday sales on its own. Instead, the company offers gift cards of different denominations with certain purchases. In a word, that’s lame. No one wants a gift card on Black Friday… they want discounts!
Apple AirPods deals
AirPods are all on sale right now with discounts, and prices start at just $119 for Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. That’s a terrific discount compared to what you would pay at an Apple store. But the bigger news is that top-of-the-line AirPods Pro with MagSafe with active noise cancellation are down to $197 instead of $249. That’s less than Apple used to charge for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case! This is definitely one of the best Apple deals right now.
We should note that these are all sellout risks. But AirPods Pro with MagSafe will definitely be among the hottest Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon this year. That means there’s an even bigger chance that they’ll sell out!
Apple Watch Black Friday deals on Amazon
Apple Watch fast facts
- Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular
- An all-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level
- ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse
- Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors
- The upgraded chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 6 up to 20% faster than its predecessor
- You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance
- Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch
- Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone
iPad Air
Amazon is offering a nice big $50 discount on the Apple iPad Air for one day only. Considering it’s sold out most places, that’s a solid early Black Friday Apple deal that Amazon is running! Note that some deals feature an extra discount that’s applied at checkout.
- Apple’s latest iPad Air has a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
- The new A14 Bionic chip is the most powerful chip ever in an iPad
- Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support have finally arrived
- 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for crystal clear video calls
- Great sound quality from Apple’s upgraded stereo speakers
- Includes Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support
MacBook Pro
The MacBook Pro (2020) is definitely one of the best Apple deals right now. It's crazy that you can get this much power at such a low price! Hurry and you'll save $200 on the 256GB model or the 512GB version. There's a $100 discount, and then another $99.01 is taken off at checkout with some models.
- Apple’s M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance
- Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load
- The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance, while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics
- The M1 is also Apple’s most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge
- The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities that have never been seen before on comparable notebook computers
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) have their first-ever discounts, too. Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max provide insane performance, but it comes at a steep price. If you can save a few bucks, why not?!
Mac mini — one of the best Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon
Apple's blazing-fast Mac mini with the M1 chip starts at just $699. That's an incredible value when you consider how much faster it is than most Windows machines at twice the price. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and there are discounts you won't believe. Hurry and you'll find prices starting at just $599.99! You can also save $150 on the 512GB model, which is a terrific deal.
- The new Mac mini is among the first computers in the world to be powered by Apple’s own M1 chipset
- M1 provides a massive leap in CPU and GPU performance, as well as offering unrivaled machine learning capabilities
- Apple’s M1 SoC offers 3x faster CPU performance and 6x faster graphics than comparable PC chips
- Work faster and play harder than ever before
- A 16-core neural engine powers advanced machine learning
- 8GB of RAM and a superfast SSD with either 256GB or 512GB of storage
- Instant-on capability wakes your computer from sleep at lightning speed
- An advanced cooling system ensures that there are no drop-offs in performance
- Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 enables the fastest possible wireless connection
- Includes 2 Thunderbolt / USB C ports, 1 HDMI port, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 Gigabit Ethernet port
