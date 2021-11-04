Black Friday started early: 20 Amazon device deals you need to see

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

November only just arrived but it certainly seems like Black Friday 2021 is here already. Retailers have really turned up the heat this year ahead of Black Friday. As a matter of fact, several of the biggest stores are already offering Black Friday pricing on the year’s most popular products. That’s especially true at Amazon, where Black Friday Amazon device deals are coming fast and furious.

Of course, it’s not solely Amazon devices that have massive discounts right now. Amazon is hosting a gigantic early Black Friday sale with thousands of deep discounts and new deals added each day. If you’re looking for a few good examples, we hope you’re sitting down because they’re incredible. To start, brand new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe were just released a couple of weeks ago and they’re just $189.99 right now. They’re not on sale anywhere else, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss. Also, you’ll find Roomba robot vacuum deals from $179.99, deep discounts on 23andMe DNA tests, and more.

But the real action can be found amid Black Friday Amazon device deals, and we’ll show you all the best ones right here.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best Black Friday Amazon device deals

As we mentioned earlier, pretty much everything you can think of is on sale right now at Amazon. And what’s more, all the most popular products are down to Black Friday prices. From Instant Pots and LG OLED C1 TVs to the newest Nest Thermostat, you’ll find all-time low prices right now. But if you really want to be sure that you’re getting the lowest prices of the year, you need only turn to all the Black Friday Amazon device deals.

These deals cover everything from Echo speakers and Fire Sticks to brand new devices that were released. Amazon is offering all-time low prices on dozens of Amazon devices ahead of Black Friday.

It’s not easy to narrow things down, but we’re going to try. In this roundup, we’ll show you only the very best Black Friday Amazon device deals on the site right now. Examples include the brand new Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 instead of $50. This upgrade was just released, but it’s already down to the same price as the old version last year on Black Friday.

Or, if you want to upgrade your TV as well, there’s an amazing deal you need to see. The hot new Insignia F30 58-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is only $349.99 right now. It retails for $580, so this is a massive $230 discount. Additionally, it’s the #1 new release right now in Amazon’s TV department. Also, if you want the #1 best-selling overall, that model is on sale too. That’s right, the Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV is down to $99.99!

Check out all the best early Black Friday Amazon Device deals down below. Also, don’t miss the secret tip we included at the end!

Fire TV deals

Fire Sticks and other devices in the Amazon Fire TV lineup are always best-sellers. With discounts like these, it’s easy to see why! You’ll find Black Friday prices on all of Amazon’s most popular models right now, like the just-released Fire TV Stick 4K.

Also, we should note that there’s no telling how long these deals will stick around though. That means you should take advantage now or you might have to wait until Black Friday.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release List Price: $119.99 Price: $94.99 You Save: $25.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-New Insignia NS-58F301NA22 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV List Price: $579.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $230.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $299.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $50.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 1 TB, 150 hours, DVR for cord cutters List Price: $279.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $60.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo deals

Amazon’s Echo Black Friday deals are also off the charts this year. Prices start at just $19.99 for gadgets like the Echo Auto. It adds hands-free Alexa to your car in seconds, and I can’t live without it. You’ll also find deep Black Friday discounts on plenty of other Echo devices. Examples include the 3rd-Gen Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and more.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Black Friday Amazon device deals

There are so many other Black Friday Amazon device deals available right now. From Kindles and Blink cameras to Fire tablets, the Halo band, eero 6 mesh routers, and more, it’s all on sale right now. Additionally, even the hot new Luna game controller is discounted!

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported List Price: $89.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $40.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion d… List Price: $179.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $80.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Halo Band – Measure how you move, sleep, and sound – Designed with privacy in mind - Win… List Price: $99.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $25.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, three… List Price: $393.07 Price: $244.00 You Save: $149.07 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, latest model (2020 release), designed for portable ente… List Price: $89.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $45.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Luna Controller – The best wireless controller for Luna, Amazon’s new cloud gaming service List Price: $69.99 Price: $55.99 You Save: $14.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser, automatic 12-oz dispenser with 20-second timer, Works… List Price: $54.99 Price: $40.99 You Save: $14.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

