Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Deals
    10:18 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $20 MyQ plus $40 Amazon credit, $37 miracle kitchen tool, $15 Ap…
  2. Apple TV Remote Replacement
    08:33 Deals

    Don’t pay $59 for a Siri remote – ditch your awful Apple TV remote with this $…
  3. Best Laptops On Sale
    09:43 Deals

    Who needs iPads when this Windows 10 Pro laptop is only $219.99 at Amazon?
  4. Fire TV Deals
    12:38 Deals

    Hidden Amazon deal gets you a free Echo Dot with a discounted Fire TV
  5. Best Meat Thermometer 2021
    07:58 Deals

    Amazon shoppers rave about this $32 gadget that helps you cook perfect steak every time
Deals

Best Yoga Mat

June 28th, 2021 at 4:38 PM
By
Best Yoga Mat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jump into a warrior pose, strengthen your legs, open your hips and breathe deeply as you’re testing out one of these non-slip yoga mats. Yoga has become a way of life for tons of people throughout the world. It helps with flexibility, endurance, muscle stretching, and overall body health. Whether you’re sweating it out in hot yoga, doing yoga with animals (that’s a real thing), Pilates, or just loosening up in the morning, a yoga mat is the place to do it. Take a look at these five yoga mats we’ve highlighted for you and head out to the studio.

Take it with you out the door

Best Travel Yoga MatImage source: BalanceFrom/Amazon

Equipped with a free strap, the BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat is easily transportable. It has a clip that allows you to connect the carrying strap whenever you need to bring it somewhere, so it’s perfect for travel. Weighing only 1.8 lbs., it measures 71″ long and 24″ wide while consisting of 0.5″-thick foam material. Both sides are durable and have non-slip traction, so you won’t ever slide as you’re changing positions. The mat is made with moisture-resistant material and it can easily be cleaned with soap and water. It is built to cushion your spine, knees, back, hips, and elbows comfortably on any hard floor.

Key Features:

  • Measures 71″ long and 24″ wide
  • Moisture-resistant material
  • Built to cushion you comfortably on any hard floor
BalanceFrom BFGY-AP6GY Go Yoga All Purpose Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, Gra… Price:$21.63 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find one that speaks to you

Best Design VarietyImage source: Gaiam/Amazon

With over 40 different designs, Gaiam 6mm Yoga Mat has all different kinds of patterns to choose from, giving you lots of options to fit your personality. Measuring 68″ long and 24″ wide, it provides 6mm of cushion, supporting your joints. Its textured, non-slip surface gives you strong grip and traction so you won’t injure yourself. It is non-toxic and better for the environment. Plus, purchasing the mat gives you a free downloadable yoga workout so you can try it as soon as you get it. This mat is perfect for your home or the studio.

Key Features:

  • Purchasing the mat gives you a free downloadable workout
  • Textured, non-slip grip
  • Over 40 designs
Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print Extra Thick Non Slip Exercise & Fitness Mat for All Types of Yoga,… List Price:$29.98 Price:$27.64 You Save:$2.34 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more for your money

Best Yoga Mat Value PackImage source: Sivan Health and Fitness/Amazon

Providing you with all you’ll need to limber up, Sivan Health and Fitness Six-Piece Yoga Set offers versatility for exercise. Complete with a mat, two blocks, a mat towel, a hand towel, and a yoga strap, you can use all of these to do many different stretches and poses. The yoga mat is 71″ long, 24″ wide and 0.5″ thick and has a ribbed surface on one side and a smooth other side, giving you flexibility. The durable foam blocks offer support and balance while the yoga strap will help you deepen your stretches. The two towels (68″ x 24″ and 30″ x 20″) are both made of microfiber for absorption purposes. It also comes with a clip-on strap for carrying.

Key Features:

  • Ribbed surface on one side
  • Smooth on the other side
  • Comes with two blocks, a mat towel, and a hand towel
Sivan 6-Piece Yoga Set- Includes 1/2" Ultra Thick NBR Exercise Mat, 2 Yoga Blocks, 1 Yoga Mat T… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add extra room

Best for LengthImage source: Manduka/Amazon

If you’re looking for a mat that gives you flexibility to do all kinds of workout routines on it, check out the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat. This is 85″ in length, longer than the average yoga mats you’re going to find. That allows you to do more during a workout. It is made from ultra-supporting 6mm thick cushioning for superior stability. Meticulously crafted in Germany, it’s great for Pilates, yoga, barre, and more. The closed-cell technology material wicks away sweat and moisture. There are six different color options to choose from: black, black sage, midnight, odyssey, purple, and verve.

Key Features:

  • 85″ in length
  • Meticulously crafted in Germany
  • Closed-cell technology material wick away sweat and moisture
Manduka PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat, Black, 85" Price:$145.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Go with the flow

Best for Vinyasa YogaImage source: Clever Yoga/Amazon

For those who prefer Vinyasa or flow yoga, check out the Clever Yoga Mat. The mat provides you with a larger than average size at 72″ x 25.5″. It can be used at home or brought with you to class. The double-sided, reversible design gives you traction with the floor whilst giving your hands and feet the grippy suction they need. Made from anti-tear technology, these mats won’t rip, shred, or stretch. The mat only weighs two pounds and there is no pre-care needed. The yoga mat shouldn’t be exposed to extreme temperatures in order to keep it working properly.

Key Features:

  • Double-sided reversible design
  • Anti-tear technology
  • Only weighs two pounds
Clever Yoga Mat Non Slip - Longer And Wider Than Other Exercise Mats - ¼-Inch Thick High Densi… List Price:$34.99 Price:$30.95 You Save:$4.04 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Tags:

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information