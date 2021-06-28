Best Yoga Mat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jump into a warrior pose, strengthen your legs, open your hips and breathe deeply as you’re testing out one of these non-slip yoga mats. Yoga has become a way of life for tons of people throughout the world. It helps with flexibility, endurance, muscle stretching, and overall body health. Whether you’re sweating it out in hot yoga, doing yoga with animals (that’s a real thing), Pilates, or just loosening up in the morning, a yoga mat is the place to do it. Take a look at these five yoga mats we’ve highlighted for you and head out to the studio.

Take it with you out the door

Image source: BalanceFrom/Amazon

Equipped with a free strap, the BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat is easily transportable. It has a clip that allows you to connect the carrying strap whenever you need to bring it somewhere, so it’s perfect for travel. Weighing only 1.8 lbs., it measures 71″ long and 24″ wide while consisting of 0.5″-thick foam material. Both sides are durable and have non-slip traction, so you won’t ever slide as you’re changing positions. The mat is made with moisture-resistant material and it can easily be cleaned with soap and water. It is built to cushion your spine, knees, back, hips, and elbows comfortably on any hard floor.

Key Features:

Measures 71″ long and 24″ wide

Moisture-resistant material

Built to cushion you comfortably on any hard floor

BalanceFrom BFGY-AP6GY Go Yoga All Purpose Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, Gra… Price: $21.63 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find one that speaks to you

Image source: Gaiam/Amazon

With over 40 different designs, Gaiam 6mm Yoga Mat has all different kinds of patterns to choose from, giving you lots of options to fit your personality. Measuring 68″ long and 24″ wide, it provides 6mm of cushion, supporting your joints. Its textured, non-slip surface gives you strong grip and traction so you won’t injure yourself. It is non-toxic and better for the environment. Plus, purchasing the mat gives you a free downloadable yoga workout so you can try it as soon as you get it. This mat is perfect for your home or the studio.

Key Features:

Purchasing the mat gives you a free downloadable workout

Textured, non-slip grip

Over 40 designs

Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print Extra Thick Non Slip Exercise & Fitness Mat for All Types of Yoga,… List Price: $29.98 Price: $27.64 You Save: $2.34 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more for your money

Image source: Sivan Health and Fitness/Amazon

Providing you with all you’ll need to limber up, Sivan Health and Fitness Six-Piece Yoga Set offers versatility for exercise. Complete with a mat, two blocks, a mat towel, a hand towel, and a yoga strap, you can use all of these to do many different stretches and poses. The yoga mat is 71″ long, 24″ wide and 0.5″ thick and has a ribbed surface on one side and a smooth other side, giving you flexibility. The durable foam blocks offer support and balance while the yoga strap will help you deepen your stretches. The two towels (68″ x 24″ and 30″ x 20″) are both made of microfiber for absorption purposes. It also comes with a clip-on strap for carrying.

Key Features:

Ribbed surface on one side

Smooth on the other side

Comes with two blocks, a mat towel, and a hand towel

Sivan 6-Piece Yoga Set- Includes 1/2" Ultra Thick NBR Exercise Mat, 2 Yoga Blocks, 1 Yoga Mat T… Price: $39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add extra room

Image source: Manduka/Amazon

If you’re looking for a mat that gives you flexibility to do all kinds of workout routines on it, check out the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat. This is 85″ in length, longer than the average yoga mats you’re going to find. That allows you to do more during a workout. It is made from ultra-supporting 6mm thick cushioning for superior stability. Meticulously crafted in Germany, it’s great for Pilates, yoga, barre, and more. The closed-cell technology material wicks away sweat and moisture. There are six different color options to choose from: black, black sage, midnight, odyssey, purple, and verve.

Key Features:

85″ in length

Meticulously crafted in Germany

Closed-cell technology material wick away sweat and moisture

Manduka PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat, Black, 85" Price: $145.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Go with the flow

Image source: Clever Yoga/Amazon

For those who prefer Vinyasa or flow yoga, check out the Clever Yoga Mat. The mat provides you with a larger than average size at 72″ x 25.5″. It can be used at home or brought with you to class. The double-sided, reversible design gives you traction with the floor whilst giving your hands and feet the grippy suction they need. Made from anti-tear technology, these mats won’t rip, shred, or stretch. The mat only weighs two pounds and there is no pre-care needed. The yoga mat shouldn’t be exposed to extreme temperatures in order to keep it working properly.

Key Features:

Double-sided reversible design

Anti-tear technology

Only weighs two pounds