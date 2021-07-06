Best Women’s Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A bare wrist can, at times, make you feel naked. This goes double for women, who always seem to have some form of jewelry wrapped around their wrist. However, there’s arguably no better cure for a barren radiocarpal joint (yeah, we’re getting scientific over here) than a stylish timepiece. Watches have long been a staple of fashion, and despite the prevalence of smart technology to keep track of time, they’re not going out of style soon. If you’re looking for a fashionable, relatively inexpensive women’s watch, look no further. We’ll take a look at some of the best women’s watches available on the web right now, and you can make the ultimate decision.

This women’s watch is stylish

Image source: Citizen/Amazon

For both fashion and function, the Citizen Women’s Silver and Gold Tone Eco-Drive Watch represents a can’t-miss option. This silver-and gold-colored watch features a white dial, bolded black hour markers, gold and white hands, 26mm steel case, and a date marker at 3 o’clock, giving it a pleasing, if not perfect balance of colors. With eco-drive technology fueled by light, you’ll never have to replace the batteries on it, making a low-maintenance, stylish timepiece.

Key Features:

Eco-drive technology fueled by light

Date market at 3 o’clock

White dial

Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Quartz Womens Watch, Stainless Steel, Classic, Two-Tone (Model: EW1544-… Price: $221.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take this women’s watch outdoors

Image source: Casio/Amazon

If you’re looking for a high-quality, stylish sports watch, your best bet would be the modestly priced Casio Women’s LRW200H-7BVCF Dive Series Sport Watch. First off, this watch can withstand water immersion up to 330 feet, or in other words, essentially any underwater activity other than scuba diving. This predominantly white watch is also quite the looker, thanks to its bi-directional bezel and rounded dial with pastel-colored 12-hour indices. Top it off with a 33mm resin case and mineral dial window and you have yourself a durable, fashionable, and effective women’s watch that’s great for the athletic, adventurous type.

Key Features:

3mm resin case

Mineral dial window

Bi-directional bezel and rounded dial

Casio Women's LRW200H-7BVCF Watch List Price: $29.95 Price: $24.78 You Save: $5.17 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get quality and price right

Image source: Anne Klein/Amazon

In terms of bang for your buck, this Women’s Genuine Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch from Anne Klein tops all competitors. The dial-style watch is simple and eloquent, and looks more like a fine piece of jewelry than it does an inexpensive watch. The silver-tone link bracelet with jewelry-clasp closure replaces your standard watch band and the watch itself features both a small printed “Anne Klein” logo and diamond marker at 12 o’clock, giving it some additional pizzazz. Top it off with a 32mm silver-tone case with mineral dial window and authentic Japanese quartz movement for increased accuracy, and this watch is perfect for anybody looking to get a highly fashionable watch —or piece of jewelry, in general — on the cheap. This comes in 12 colors.

Key Features:

Silver-tone link bracelet with jewelry-clasp closure

Authentic Japanese quart movement

Comes in 12 colors

Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch Price: $54.37 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find your style

Image source: Michael Kors/Amazon

Not only is the Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch beautiful to look at, but it also comes in multiple colors for you to find one that you like the best. This is the best women’s watch in terms of patterns and colors, as it offers 23 choices to pick from. This helps with the 9 to 5 grind and can be worn during all kinds of outings. The quartz movement with three-hand analog display gives you precise timing. The case is round and made from stainless steel and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. This gives you luxurious style with modern class.

Key Features:

23 color options

Three-hand analog display

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Michael Kors Women's Pyper Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap, Pink, 18 (… List Price: $150.00 Price: $84.98 You Save: $65.02 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find a way to fit this women’s watch into your life

Image source: Yocuby/Amazon

If you don’t have a ton of money to spend but you’re in the market for a smart watch, the Yocuby Smart Watch for Women. This has a ton of great features like a sleep monitor, health heart rate monitor, remote camera control, activities tracker, pedometer, as well as the ability for sending and receiving SMS messaging, phone calls, and app notifications. This is stylish and elegant, as it is offered in various colors along with bands that are sure to please. It takes about two hours to charge this and it can last for up to 15 days on standby. You can set sleep goals and your watch will automatically track how you’re doing. This is good enough to workout in and wear on a night out.

Key Features:

Stylish and elegant

Takes about two hours to charge this

Set sleep goals

Smart Watch for Women, Yocuby Novel/Stylish/Beautiful Smartwatch Bluetooth Fitness Tracker for… Price: $49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!