If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people want to live their lives untethered to some degree or another. Those people seek immense amount of flexibility in their professional and personal lives, whether they want a job that allows them to work remotely or a life that allows them to get up and go on vacation whenever you’d like. Feeling tied down can be an overwhelming situation and too much for some. If you’re one of those people, when it comes to working from anywhere, you’re going to need equipment that works for your style. Laptops that have long-lasting battery life so you don’t need to be near a plug or wireless chargers for your phone to keep you up and running are great options. A wireless mouse is also smart to have, so you can worry about one less cord. This allows you to bring your mouse with you, so you don’t have to solely rely on a trackpad all day with your laptop. Below, we’ve highlighted five of our favorite wireless mice to give you that freedom to work from wherever.

Don’t be let down by your mouse

Image source: Logitech/Amazon

We loved how reliable and efficient the Logitech M525 Wireless Computer Mouse for PC is. It is extremely comfortable to use, as your hand can rest on top of it and around it for hours. The contoured, ergonomic shape has soft rubber grips, gently curved sides, and the palm area is broad. It is ideal for right-handed users, as there are three standard buttons, including the rolling ball that clicks inward. There are also forward and backward buttons that make it easy to click through photos or web pages. There is a tiny Logitech Unifying receiver that can just stay in your laptop, so you’ll always be ready to use the mouse when you need to. The battery lasts three years, so you won’t have to worry about changing it out constantly. This is built to last.

Key Features:

Contoured, ergonomic shape with soft rubber grips

Three standard buttons and two forward/backward buttons

Unifying receiver stays in your computer

Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse – Long 3 Year Battery Life, Ergonomic Shape for Right or Left Ha… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$15.04 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make it easy to hold

Boasting an extremely sleek design, the Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse is easy to own. You basically won’t hear it when you click, as the noiseless buttons make for quiet use. This allows you to concentrate more as you’re working. It comes in 24 different colors, so you can give your desk that extra bit of color pop. The tiny wireless receiver slots into your computer and can stay there. It is effective up to 15 meters of range and is easy to connect. This features universal compatibility and is extremely portable.

Key Features:

Comes in 24 different colors

Noiseless buttons

Slim design

Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver MS001 (Black and Gold) Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get excellent value

Comfortable to use, the VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Mouse is an ergonomic mouse to keep your hand from feeling tired. It has a streamlined arc and thumb rest to reduce any stress on your hand. It boasts 15 months of battery life and there’s no need for a driver. It supports up to 33 feet of wireless connection and you can easily change the cursor sensitivity level to best fit your needs. There are five levels of it for better adaptability. It comes in six color options and has a wide compatibility for operating systems.

Key Features:

15 months of battery life

Streamlined arc and thumb rest

Five levels of cursor sensitivity

VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Portable Mobile Mouse Optical Mice with USB Receiver, 5 Adjustable… Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set it for yourself

Trying to move your mouse only for it to not respond to you is frustrating. But you won’t be caught off-guard by the TECKNET Pro 2.4G Ergonomic Wireless Optical Mouse. Not only does this have 24 months of battery life, but it also has a battery life indicator that glows to show you the level of the battery, alerting you when it may need to be changed. The USB Nano receiver can be stored within the back and there are five DPI level adjustments for sensitivity. You’ll be able to use it over many surface types and the ergonomic shape is comfortable to hold.

Key Features:

24 months of battery life

Battery life indicator to show battery levels

Five DPI level adjustments

TeckNet Pro 2.4G Ergonomic Wireless Optical Mouse with USB Nano Receiver for Laptop,PC,Computer… List Price:$11.99 Price:$10.19 You Save:$1.80 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ideal for gamers

If you’re spending most of your time on your computer playing computer games, you’re going to want the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. This is 25% faster than other wireless mice and it brings extremely low latency. It reduces interference and has dual modes of connectivity, so it’s always working. There are six programmable buttons, allowing you to customize your gaming setup. This will last for up to 450 hours and it supports up to 50 million clicks.

Key Features:

25% faster than other wireless mice

Reduces interference and brings extremely low latency

Six programmable buttons

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Bluetooth & Wireless Compatible, 16K DPI Opt… List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now