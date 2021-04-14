If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking out to see a beautiful, sunshine-filled day will make anyone smile. Nothing improves moods more than a little drop of sunlight, especially after a long winter. But when the spring comes around, you’re likely going to see more pollen and allergens in the air. Trying to look out on your window and seeing smears on the inside and pollen on the outside won’t allow you to get as good of a view as you may want. You need to take spring cleaning seriously. A window squeegee will help you get the kind of clean that you’re looking for. This allows you to use window cleaner and wash and wipe it away to get the dirt and grime off of the surface. Using a squeegee is friendly and safe for your windows, so they won’t scratch. The ones you use to wash the windshield of your car are very similar to what you can use on the windows of your house. We’ve highlighted five of the best options out there to give you the best views of the outside of your home and allow you to see clearly through the windows.

Reach the tough spots outside

Image source: Lomida/Amazon

You’ll be able to add some extra length to your cleaning abilities when you have the Lomida Professional Window Squeegee Cleaner. This is a two-in-one window washing equipment kit that has a bendable head and free replacement microfiber cloths. This can be used indoors and outdoors to reach pretty much anywhere. The set comes with a four section, aluminum pole that can extend to a total of 62″. You can simply link the safety buckle without rotating it. The flexible squeegee head won’t leave any streaks and it’s easy to clean the top parts of windows that are extremely hard to reach. The microfiber scrubber wipes off excess water and instantly absorbs it.

Key Features:

Use it indoors or outdoors

Won’t leave streaks

Bendable head

Professional Window Squeegee Cleaner, 2 in 1 Shower Squeegee with Extension Pole, 62‘’ Tele… Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Choose your length

Image source: MR. SIGA/Amazon

For handheld options, check out the MR. SIGA Professional Window Cleaning Combo. This comes in either a 10″ or 14″ option and includes a microfiber window washer and a squeegee. The squeegee works great on any smooth surface and the thicker microfiber cover has a better water absorbing effect. This comes with an aluminum clip with replaceable natural rubber blades. The lightweight plastic handle can connect to a telescoping pole to give you more reach.

Key Features:

10″ or 14″ option

Includes a squeegee and microfiber window washer

Replaceable natural rubber blades

MR.SIGA Professional Window Cleaning Combo - Squeegee & Microfiber Window Scrubber, 14" Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: Ettore/Amazon

If you’re trying to pinch pennies and stay within a budget, then the Ettore All-Purpose Squeegee is right for you. This lightweight, 12″ squeegee comes as an individual unit or in a pack of two, three, or four. The aluminum channel and streak-free blade allows you to clean mirrors, windows, and shower doors. This is a cost-effective option that produces plenty of bang for your buck. The high impact plastic handle fits REA-CH extension poles (extension pole not included). This can be used all the time around your home.

Key Features:

Individual unit or as a pack

Aluminum channel and streak-free blade

Cost-effective option

Ettore 17012 All-Purpose Squeegee, 12-Inch, Blue List Price:$12.48 Price:$4.97 You Save:$7.51 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get to all the spots

Image source: DSV/Amazon

The DSV Standard Professional Window Squeegee makes it simple to reach even the hard-to-reach areas. This comes with an extendable pole that can reach 30″ and the 8″ rubber squeegee blade gives you professional cleaning power. The head can adjust to seven different angles, making cleaning easier for uniquely shaped areas. The head can rotate up to 360° and delivers a smooth glide without leaving any streaks behind. This can be used in the home, office, car, or any other surface that needs a smooth cleaning.

Key Features:

Head can adjust to seven different angles

Rotates up to 360 degrees

8″ rubber squeegee blade

DSV Standard Professional Window Squeegee | 2-in-1 Window Cleaner Sponge and Soft Rubber Strip… Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t pick just one

Image source: ITTAHO/Amazon

With the ITTAHO Squeegee for Window Cleaning, you’ll have multiple options. This squeegee package includes one 10″ squeegee, one 12″ squeegee, two 11″ microfiber scrubbers, and three sections of an extension pole. You can press a button to change the position and alignment of the heads on the squeegee, allowing you to reach different angles. The pole is 53″ when you put it together and you can use different heads for different jobs. The convenient design makes cleaning jobs easier.

Key Features:

Includes a 10″ and 12″ squeegee

Two 11″ microfiber scrubbers

53″ pole in three sections

ITTAHO Squeegee for Window Cleaning,Squeegee and Microfiber Scrubber Combi with Stainless Steel… Price:$19.99 ($19.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now