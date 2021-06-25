You’ll Never Buy Whipped Cream Again After Owning A Whipped Cream Dispenser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t sprayed whipped cream into your mouth straight from the can, then it’s pretty safe to say you’ve never lived a day in your life. Alright, that’s a bit harsh, but our intentions are good here — we’re just simply outlining how delicious and, frankly, underrated whipped cream is as both a topping and as a guilty pleasure snack. However, if you’re getting tired of the same store-bought whipped cream cans or simply are on a mission to make all of your baked goods from scratch (like, super scratch), then you might want to buy your own whipped cream dispenser for your kitchen. They’re cheap, easy-to-use, and, best of all, can deliver you high-quality and delicious homemade whipped cream in a matter of seconds. In fact, you’ll likely never go back to store-brand whipped cream again, despite all of the torrid, on-and-off love affairs you’ve had with the can, standing in front of your refrigerator in the middle of the night. But memories are memories, and now it’s time for the real deal. We’ll look at some professional-quality whipped cream dispensers — as well as some chargers that help make the whipped cream, well, whipped — and you’ll be able to say you’re a licensed whipped cream chef in no time. Side Note: There’s no actual license for being a “whipped cream chef,” but you get the point.

There’s so much this can do

For a dispenser that can not only facilitate the creation of delicious homemade whipped cream but can also make sauces, soups, desserts, and infused liquors, this ICO Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser is the way to go. This is essentially a professional-quality dispenser made for home use. It can easily turn a full pint of liquid cream into over two quarts of whipped cream that can last in your refrigerator for up to two weeks. But after tasting how delicious homemade whipped cream in your first batch, you’ll prefer to make it fresh every time. It comes in several different colors — black, orange, and blue — and it features an airtight vacuum seal that will preserve your whipped cream and prevent the breakdown of mixtures for up to 14 days. It’s also compatible with all N20 chargers and is made with an all-aluminum design (body and head included) that’s both lightweight, durable, and easy to clean. It works well for any aerated dishes, whether it be soup, dip, or even nitro cold brew, making this a highly versatile and useful kitchen object; an absolute must-have for any burgeoning chefs.

Key Features:

Comes in several different colors

Lightweight, durable, and easy to clean

Features an airtight vacuum seal

Stands up to the task

If you want a professional-style whipped cream dispenser that’s leak-free and made entirely of high-grade stainless steel, then you’re in luck — this EurKitchen Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser has you covered. When it comes to durability, this dispenser is unmatched, as both the body and the head of the device are made of stainless steel, along with leak-free reinforced threads for additional safety and longevity. While the body itself is made of steel, it also features a durable, yet comfortable silicone grip that’s designed for both daily home and commercial use. Additionally, the dispenser’s black satin finish helps make the canister look sharp and brand new for years to come. This is also a great option for beginners — the set includes a recipe book and an easy-to-decipher step by step guide to master the device. It can also be used with any brand of N20 chargers (not included), and the whole set comes with three decorating tips, an extra silicone gasket, the aforementioned recipe book and guide, and a mesh storage bag to store the ancillary items in.

Key Features:

Both the body and head are made of stainless steel

Includes a recipe book

Works with any brand of N20 chargers

Makes the items go

Obviously, every whipped cream dispenser needs a Nitrous Oxide charger to actually whip the cream, so to speak. If you’re looking to purchase some chargers in bulk, you can’t go wrong with this Creamright Ultra-Purewhip 50-Pack N2O Whipped Cream Chargers. In fact, after this purchase, you might not actually run out for years. As you can see from the two dispensers we listed, most do not come with the required N2O chargers, so purchasing a bang-for-your-buck item like this is not only encouraged but most necessary. Each pack comes with 50 Ultra Pure whip Nitrous Oxide Cartridges. Each cartridge contains eight grams of pure nitrous oxide that’s compatible with any brand of whipped cream dispensers. Also, each cartridge has a minimum shelf life of five years, which is great if you’re purchasing them for simple home use. Still, they’re great for coffee shops, commercial kitchens, and everything in between. If you’re thinking about buying your own whipped cream dispenser, make sure you buy one of these bulk packages of N2O cartridges, too.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of 50

Contains eight grams of pure nitrous oxide

Each one has a minimum shelf life of five years

Decorate more

Image source: CastleWiz/Amazon

Enjoy being stylish while you’re putting whipped cream on your various treats with the CastleWiz Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser. The professional grade aluminum dispenser is made from high quality materials and you can enjoy making tasty gourmet desserts and topping them with this. This comes with three plastic decorating nozzles to make it easy to create beauty. There are also three stainless steel tips as well, so you can choose which one will work best for your dessert. The smooth, screw-on design top piece includes a black silicone grip that’s easy to hold. It won’t leak and the whipped cream chargers are sold separately.

Key Features:

Comes with three plastic and three stainless steel nozzles

Smooth, screw-on design top piece

Won’t leak

Work like the pros

Image source: Otis Classic/Amazon

The Otis Classic Whipped Cream Dispenser is made from stainless steel. This is a commercial grade option that pastry chefs use and it has a charger holder, cream whipper, three decorating nozzles, storage cap, and a cleaning brush. Made from stainless steel, it is less reactive and will maintain the color. It’s simple to clean and holds a pint of whipped cream.

Key Features:

Has a charger holder

Commercial grade option

Stainless steel material