Best Weighted Vest

Sometimes you just need to take your workouts to the next level. If you’re tired of doing the same, boring workouts, well, you might as well switch something up. Try doing the same, boring workouts — only with a weighted vest. We’re kidding, sort of, but you’d actually be surprised by just how much adding weight to your body can re-invigorate your exercise routine. Because with a weighted vest, even walking over to the water fountain for a quick drink can be a workout in itself. Often times, you don’t even realize you’re working out, considering you’re basically just doing your normal routine, only with, you know, more weight. Let’s take a look at some of the best weighted vests to make your life a bit easier. Because once you put on that vest, it’s going to be a lot harder. Or at least heavier.

Get used to it

Those just venturing out into the world of weighted exercises should probably opt for something a little bit more beginner-friendly — AKA, a little lighter and comfortable. The Tone Fitness 12 lb. Weighted Vest certainly fits the bill. It’s made with soft neoprene material for a comfortable fit that beginners will love. This 12-pound vest is great for running, boxing, yoga, or bodyweight exercises like pull-ups and push-ups. This one-size-fits-all vest comes with an adjustable front belt for a snug fit and reflective strips in the event you go running in the dark.

Key Features:

Weighs 12 pounds

One size fits all

Reflective strips

Don’t have an itch from one

From a comfortability standpoint, the RUNmax Pro Weighted Vest without Shoulder Pads is a great choice. It’s the perfect mix of function, design, and comfort. It comes in increments of 12, 20, 40, 50, and 60 pounds, and come with an option for shoulder pads or without that provide additional comfort. The weights can be added or removed at any time, and it even comes with a convenient phone pocket and water bottle holder for when you’re going on a long run. And with a design that provides equal weight distribution, the vest itself will be comfortable and easy on your joints, back, shoulders, and legs.

Key Features:

Easy on your joints, back, shoulders, and legs

Comes in increments of 12, 20, 40, 50, and 60 pounds

Weights can be added or removed

This will work for your workouts

Lastly, if you’re a workout freak and want to take your training to the next level, the CROSS101 Adjustable Camouflage Weighted Vest is your best bet. Mostly, because this vest is available in weights up to 140 pounds; a level most weighted vests don’t dare to touch. This camouflage vest comes with solid 3-lb. iron weights that you can easily add or remove at your convenience. If you’re looking to do some heavy lifting — without even touching a weight — this vest is perfect for you.

Key Features:

Available in weights up to 140 pounds

Camouflage vest comes with solid 3-lb. iron weights

Adjustable

Anyone can wear it

The Henkelion Weighted Vest can help you and your family. It comes in many different sizes, so even your kids can try one. The vest is offered in a variety of weights, including four, six, eight, 12, 16, or 20 pounds. The vest is filled with premium iron pellets and metal rock rather than cheap river sand that other ones on the market use. The weight is evenly distributed throughout the body and the body of the vest is made from a soft, neoprene material that is comfortable to wear. There is a mesh pocket on the back to help save room. There are other pockets on the front and back of the vest.

Key Features:

Filled with premium iron pellets

Comes in as light as four pounds

Weight is evenly distributed

Fit it to your standards

Working for you, the ZELUS Weighted Vest is made from premium material. It is built to last with durable neoprene rubber fabric. It includes detachable front zipper pockets to keep your cell phone, car keys, and other items. The elastic straps and the reflective stripes help the vest go any place. It is evenly filled with iron sand and you can use this vest for circuit training, weight training, cardio, strength training, weight loss and more. The non-chafing fabric makes it comfortable. It comes in four-, six-, eight-, 12-, 16-, or 20-pound increments.

Key Features:

Detachable front zipper pockets

Adjustable stripes and straps

Evenly filled