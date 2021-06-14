Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Prime Day Deals
    07:58 Deals

    Amazon has 10 new early Prime Day deals you need to see to believe
  2. Prime Day 2021 Deals
    11:28 Deals

    5 best Prime Day deals you can already get today
  3. Amazon Deals
    10:18 Deals

    Today’s best deals: Early Prime Day deals, $15 Echo Auto, $4 smart plugs, $50 off AirPods Max, smart TV blowout, more
  4. Best Kitchen Gadgets
    08:33 Deals

    Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen
  5. Best Prime Day TV Deals
    16:38 Deals

    Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more
Deals

Best Weighted Vest

June 14th, 2021 at 9:15 AM
By
Best Weighted Vest

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you just need to take your workouts to the next level. If you’re tired of doing the same, boring workouts, well, you might as well switch something up. Try doing the same, boring workouts — only with a weighted vest. We’re kidding, sort of, but you’d actually be surprised by just how much adding weight to your body can re-invigorate your exercise routine. Because with a weighted vest, even walking over to the water fountain for a quick drink can be a workout in itself. Often times, you don’t even realize you’re working out, considering you’re basically just doing your normal routine, only with, you know, more weight. Let’s take a look at some of the best weighted vests to make your life a bit easier. Because once you put on that vest, it’s going to be a lot harder. Or at least heavier.

Get used to it

Best for BeginnersImage source: Tone Fitness/Amazon

Those just venturing out into the world of weighted exercises should probably opt for something a little bit more beginner-friendly — AKA, a little lighter and comfortable. The Tone Fitness 12 lb. Weighted Vest certainly fits the bill. It’s made with soft neoprene material for a comfortable fit that beginners will love. This 12-pound vest is great for running, boxing, yoga, or bodyweight exercises like pull-ups and push-ups. This one-size-fits-all vest comes with an adjustable front belt for a snug fit and reflective strips in the event you go running in the dark.

Key Features:

  • Weighs 12 pounds
  • One size fits all
  • Reflective strips
Tone Fitness HHWV-TN012 Weighted Vest, 12 lbs, Blue List Price:$47.99 Price:$38.99 You Save:$9.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t have an itch from one

Most ComfortableImage source: RUNmax/Amazon

From a comfortability standpoint, the RUNmax Pro Weighted Vest without Shoulder Pads is a great choice. It’s the perfect mix of function, design, and comfort. It comes in increments of 12, 20, 40, 50, and 60 pounds, and come with an option for shoulder pads or without that provide additional comfort. The weights can be added or removed at any time, and it even comes with a convenient phone pocket and water bottle holder for when you’re going on a long run. And with a design that provides equal weight distribution, the vest itself will be comfortable and easy on your joints, back, shoulders, and legs.

Key Features:

  • Easy on your joints, back, shoulders, and legs
  • Comes in increments of 12, 20, 40, 50, and 60 pounds
  • Weights can be added or removed
RUNmax RUNFast RM_20 Pro Weighted Vest, 20 lb. Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This will work for your workouts

Most Heavy DutyImage source: CROSS101/Amazon

Lastly, if you’re a workout freak and want to take your training to the next level, the CROSS101 Adjustable Camouflage Weighted Vest is your best bet. Mostly, because this vest is available in weights up to 140 pounds; a level most weighted vests don’t dare to touch. This camouflage vest comes with solid 3-lb. iron weights that you can easily add or remove at your convenience. If you’re looking to do some heavy lifting — without even touching a weight — this vest is perfect for you.

Key Features:

  • Available in weights up to 140 pounds
  • Camouflage vest comes with solid 3-lb. iron weights
  • Adjustable
CROSS101 Arctic/Desert Camouflage Weighted Vest 20lbs - 140lbs (140LBS, Desert CAMO) Price:$349.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anyone can wear it

Best Weight VarietyImage source: Henkelion/Amazon

The Henkelion Weighted Vest can help you and your family. It comes in many different sizes, so even your kids can try one. The vest is offered in a variety of weights, including four, six, eight, 12, 16, or 20 pounds. The vest is filled with premium iron pellets and metal rock rather than cheap river sand that other ones on the market use. The weight is evenly distributed throughout the body and the body of the vest is made from a soft, neoprene material that is comfortable to wear. There is a mesh pocket on the back to help save room. There are other pockets on the front and back of the vest.

Key Features:

  • Filled with premium iron pellets
  • Comes in as light as four pounds
  • Weight is evenly distributed
Henkelion Weighted Vest Weight Vest for Men Women Kids Weights Included, Body Weight Vests Adju… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit it to your standards

Best Adjustable VestImage source: ZELUS/Amazon

Working for you, the ZELUS Weighted Vest is made from premium material. It is built to last with durable neoprene rubber fabric. It includes detachable front zipper pockets to keep your cell phone, car keys, and other items. The elastic straps and the reflective stripes help the vest go any place. It is evenly filled with iron sand and you can use this vest for circuit training, weight training, cardio, strength training, weight loss and more. The non-chafing fabric makes it comfortable. It comes in four-, six-, eight-, 12-, 16-, or 20-pound increments.

Key Features:

  • Detachable front zipper pockets
  • Adjustable stripes and straps
  • Evenly filled
ZELUS Weighted Vest, 4lb/6lb/8lb/12lb/16lb/20lb Weight Vest with Reflective Stripe for Workout,… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information