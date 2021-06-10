Best Weighted Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, finding the right blanket for a good night’s sleep is a tough endeavor. Material is paramount, but that really just comes down to preference. What is perhaps the toughest thing to factor in when purchasing a blanket is its weight. You’d be surprised at just home much having a heavy blanket correlates with a good night’s sleep. That’s where the weighted blanket comes in. Designed to help relax users, a weighted blanket is scientifically proven to promote healthy sleep. While they may not be for everybody, they have definitely displayed the ability to help plenty of people lacking a proper regimented sleep schedule. Let’s look at some of the best weighted blankets on the web to help you make the executive decision on whether they’re right for you.

Give yourself a break

Image source: Quility/Amazon

For adults, the Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover is a fantastic option. Designed with seven layers for maximum comfort, you’re getting a quality weighted blanket that is all but guaranteed to help you get some solid REM sleep. The blanket itself actually comes in a variety of sizes and weights, as it is recommended to find one that accounts for around 10-12 percent of your body weight for optimal sleep. Additionally, the Quility Adult Blanket comes with a soft-to-the-touch, removable mink-like duvet cover that makes the blanket that much more comfortable.

Key Features:

Comes in a variety of sizes and weights

Recommended to find one that accounts for 10-12 percent of your body weight

Seven layers of maximum comfort

Quility Weighted Blanket for Adults - Queen Size, 60"x80", 20 lbs - Heavy Heating Blankets for… List Price: $99.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For the child who tosses and turns

Image source: YnM/Amazon

If your child has a tough time sleeping, you may want to consider getting them a weighted blanket. However, you should look for something made specifically for children. The YnM Weighted Blanket for Kids is the perfect fit. The 7-lb. weighted blanket provides a solid weight for children, and its 4”x 4” compartments ensure even bead distribution for maximum comfort. While you might be worried the blanket won’t last with your child, it’s virtually leak-proof, as the three-dimensional lock bead sewing method helps protect against all bead leakage.

Key Features:

Even bead distribution

Virtually leak-proof

Three-dimensional lock bead sewing method

YnM Kids Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass… List Price: $59.90 Price: $54.50 You Save: $5.40 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money in your wallet

Image source: Weighted Idea/Amazon

It’s no secret that weighted blankets can get a little pricey. If you want something a bit more cost-effective but still of the highest quality, the Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 lbs. Queen Size is your best bet. Made of 100% cotton, this blanket is highly breathable and cool, which makes it a great option for both the winter and the summer. It’s also available in a bunch of different weights, styles, and size options to fit all of your needs. The blanket itself is pretty multi-faceted, and for its minuscule price (at least in terms of weighted blankets), you can use it for a variety of options, such as a throw blanket for your couch or your everyday use blanket for your bed.

Key Features:

Multi-faceted

Made of 100% cotton

Variety of options

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket Queen Size 15 Pounds for Adults (60"x80",Dark Grey) with… List Price: $52.90 Price: $49.90 You Save: $3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel the coziness

Image source: Cottonblue/Amazon

Adding some weight and fluff, the Cottonblue Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket gives you a sense of comfort. This comes in four different sizes and weights and feels incredibly smooth. One side is 220 GSM fluffy Sherpa and the other is 220 GSM smooth fleece. This won’t fade or stain and should be spot cleaned. The blanket gently cuddles you to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. The natural ceramic beads fill in a seven-layer design. Wrapped with extra fabric and non-glue polyester fibers, the beads are securely locked in compartments.

Key Features:

Sherpa fleece

Won’t fade or stain

Wrapped with extra fabric

Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket 20lbs for Adults, Fluffy Cozy Plush Blanket 20 pounds, Queen Siz… Price: $62.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t overheat

Image source: Smart Queen/Amazon

The Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket is a solid choice for those who run hot. You can choose this in six different sizes, all the way up to 88″ x 104″. It also comes in weights ranging from three pounds to 30 pounds. This simulates a gentle hug around you and helps you fall asleep faster. It has a unique, seven-layer structure to prevent the beads from leaking out. The stitching is consistent and the loops are strong. This has a cooling power to keep you from getting too warm during the night. The beads won’t make noise when you turn over.

Key Features:

Simulates a gentle hug

Comes in six sizes

Beads won’t make noise