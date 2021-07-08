Best Water Shoe for Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is in full swing and many decide to beat the heat by heading to their local community pool or water park. For those with kids, having your children wandering around pool areas in flip flops or barefoot isn’t ideal. First of all, kids tend to lose their shoes and sandals won’t cut it. Secondly, there’s plenty of reasons to slip and fall without any traction. That’s why you need to check out these water shoes made for kids. Water shoes can help your children’s feet stay safe almost anywhere there’s water. So if you’re down by the beach, the lake, or even heading into your own backyard to your pool, make sure you keep your children’s feet out of harm’s way.

Find your kid a water shoe they like

Image source: Bigib/Amazon

Give your kid a water shoe that not only protects their feet but also makes them smile. The Bigib Toddler Kids Swim Water Shoes have 13 different designs, all with an animal or aquamarine theme. From whales and octopuses to unicorns and cats, there’s a style for any kid. The fabric upper portion of the shoe is comfortable and provides a close fit, so it won’t slip off. The rubber outsole is slip-resistant, keeping your child’s feet on the ground. The shoes are unisex and the smooth neck design won’t scratch or scrape when being take on or off. Best of all, they are breathable and won’t hold odors.

Key Features:

Unisex shoes

Smooth neck design

Rubber outsole

Your water shoe for kids for outside

Image source: VIFUUR/Amazon

Thanks to its durable outsole made from sturdy rubber, the VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes are great for many different activities. They can be worn for jogging, running, walking on the beach, yoga, swimming, sailing, and boating just to name a few. With over 45 different colors and designs and with sizes that fit both adults and kids, these can fit any member of your family. The shoes have a stretchy top portion that makes it feel almost like a sock. The breathable material won’t chafe and will dry quickly.

Key Features:

45 colors and designs

Worn for jogging, running, walking on the beach

Stretchy top portion

If your kids prefer a sandal

Image source: Stride Rite/Amazon

With a unique design that resembles more of a sandal or sneaker, the Stride Rite Made 2 Play Phibian Sneaker Sandal Water Shoe can keep up with your child. With sizes that range from toddlers to adolescents, the synthetic-soled shoe is great for all ages of kid. They are machine washable or can easily be hosed off when they need to be cleaned. They have a secure latch and closure, so you can tighten the shoe depending on your size. These dry quickly, thanks to their breathable holes and they are slip-resistant with a solid tread.

Key Features:

Breathable holes

Slip-resistant with a solid tread

Synthetic-soled shoe

Make sure these water shoes stay on

Image source: UBFEN/Amazon

Light and elastic, the UBFEN Water Shoes for Kids are great for both boys and girls. They are imported with a rubber sole and the platform measures 0.50″. These shoes will move with your kids as they are beach walking, beach volleyball, yoga, swimming, at the water park, surfing, scuba diving, snorkeling, wakeboarding, sailing, boating, or kayaking. This has a soft upper and flexible outsole to make it more portable and easier to wear. These fit to the feet and are good for water sports.

Key Features:

Platform measures 0.50″

Fit to the feet

Soft upper and flexible outsole

Don’t have these scratch their feet

Image source: HIITAVE/Amazon

The HIITAVE Kids Water Shoes have a smooth neck design. These are easy to wear and simple to take off. They won’t scratch or chafe and are made from a comfortable material. The upper material has a good breathability and it dries quickly. The non-slip rubber sole makes it safe to wear, as it protects your children’s feet from any sharp objects. They are super lightweight and flexible, just like socks. They have a loop on the back that makes it simple to carry when they aren’t being worn. The upper portion has a great stretch to it.

Key Features:

Non-slip rubber sole makes it safe to wear

Smooth neck design that won’t scratch

Have a loop on the back

