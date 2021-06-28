Best Water Bottle for Guinea Pigs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Owning a pet can be both an enriching and difficult task. Having to care for it, feed it, bathe it, and play with it are all essential parts of being a pet owner. Larger animals like dogs or horses can require a lot of maintenance and attention while smaller critters like hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits can be easier to handle. Something that all animals need is water and you’ll have to supply your pet some for them to quench their thirst. If you have a guinea pig, they will most likely enjoy a drip water bottle in their cage. That way, they’ll have access to water any time they like. Filling up the water bottle is a great responsibility for a child to have to help teach them what it means to care for something. We’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market to give your little guy or girl the water they need.

A great value for you and your guinea pig

Pets can be expensive, so when you have the opportunity to not have to face a steep bill for something, you should consider taking it, which is why the Lixit Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottles for Guinea Pigs, Rats, Chinchillas and Other Small Animals is so great. This is a great bang-for-your-buck option that you’ll be pleased with. This holds 16 ounces of water and is translucent, so you’ll be able to see when it is low in order to refill it. This has a thick, high quality water bottle that is BPA-free and weather-resistant. The 3/8″ tube is large enough for the animals listed and the vacuum seal prevents it from dripping. It is easy to clean and the opening is large enough to be cleaned by a bottle brush. The food-grade stainless steel tube is hand-coned on the end to ensure a smooth tip.

Bang-for-your-buck option

Holds 16 ounces of water

BPA-free and weather-resistant

You pick where to install it

The Choco Nose H128 No Drip Guinea Pigs Water Bottle is simple to install. It comes with a user-friendly screw bracket that allows the water bottle to be snapped on and off whenever it needs refilling. It also comes with a nail-on bracket that can be nailed to the wall or to wooden furniture. You can put the water bottle inside or outside of the cage. It can also be switched out if you don’t enjoy the bottle with most pet bottles. This has a U.S. patented leak-proof nozzle.

Comes with a screw bracket and a nail-on bracket

Can put the water bottle inside or outside of the cage

U.S. patented leak-proof nozzle

Make refilling it easy

Don’t worry about struggling to figure out when to refill it by getting your pet the RentACoop No Drip Small Animal Water Bottle. This is chew-proof, so it is suitable for rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, chinchillas, hamsters, rats, or mice. There is no backflow, so the water will always stay clear. This drinker easily attaches to the outside of a cage and you will be able to see from the outside how much water is left. When it’s time to refill it, all you’ll have to do is open up the top hatch and pour the water in. You don’t need to unscrew anything or even take it off the cage. This holds 32 ounces of water.

Chew-proof

No backflow

Refill it from the top

No matter the cage, it’ll work

Whether you have a plastic or glass cage for your little critter, you can attach the MidWest Homes for Pets Animal Water Bottle. The medium-sized one that holds 10.14 ounces is a great option for guinea pigs. This water bottle is compatible with all MidWest cages, no matter the material. The bottle features a stainless-steel sip spout and is BPA-free. There are suction cups for a glass aquarium and a user-friendly plastic screw for plastic cages. You can fill it from the top and it is easy for the guinea pig to use.

Medium-sized holding 10.14 ounces of water

Compatible with all MidWest cages

Stainless-steel sip spout

For all kinds of animals

The Lixit Glass Tube Water Bottle Medium Tube is ideal for birds, dogs, and small pets. With the large tube that measures 5/8″, large parrots, macaws, cockatoos, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, and chinchillas can all use this. The mounting hardware is provided and the glass tube water bottle keeps water fresh and won’t be knocked over. The rubber stopper is USDA-approved and the entire device is quick to remove and clean.

Key Features:

Large tube that measures 5/8″

Mounting hardware provided

Rubber stopper is USDA-approved