You’re carrying in packages from the grocery store and your hands are so full because you didn’t want to make a second trip to and from the car. You’ve got eight or nine packages dangling from your fingers and you realize you still need to put your keys in the door and push it open. You slightly turn the key in the door knob just enough to crack the door open. As you’re bustling through the door, you give it a little bit too much force and you hear a huge slam on the other end as it swings into the wall. You wince because you know you likely just left a door knob-sized hole in your inner wall. That wouldn’t have been the case though if you had a wall protector in place. Wall protectors are there to keep your wall safe from door knobs. Some building weren’t built as efficiently as they should have and the door can swing more wildly than you anticipated when you either rented, bought, or built your place. Rather than changing up the entirety of your door and taking it off the hinges or even removing a door knob, you can place a silicone rubber protector to save your wall. These are common place in many homes and with any of the five we’ve hand selected below, you’re sure to keep your home more intact more easily.

Spread them out around your home

If you have one door knob that can make a dent in your wall, you probably have a few. Keep your walls covered with the GroTheory Door Stopper Wall Protector. This pack comes with 12 pieces, allowing you to account for what is mostly likely all of your doors. Made from a high quality silica gel, these are environmentally-friendly and durable. Each one measures 1.57″, so they aren’t very big and won’t draw a lot of attention on your walls. These are perfect for protection from door knobs, refrigerator door handles, cabinet lights, and other furniture. This package comes with 3M super glue that provides extremely strong adhesion. All of the protectors are white in color and don’t require any installation tools.

Key Features:

Pack of 12

Each measures 1.57″

Comes with 3M super glue

Keep it quieter

With the help of the ProStopper Door Stopper Wall Protector, you won’t hear the loud bang of a door being flung open. That’s because this pack of three door stoppers will save your wall from future damage and cover up a hole made from a previous door knob hitting into it. These are made from high quality silicone rubber and crafted with optimum thickness to absorbs all noise. These measures 3.15″ in diameter and come with strong 3M adhesive on the back to fully stick to the walls. Installation is simple, as you just need to clean the walls with a dry cloth, peel off the sticker on the back, and stick it to where the door knob will hit. This works on wood, drywall, cemented walls, ceramic, marble, glass, and more.

Key Features:

3.15″ in diameter

Made from high quality silicone rubber

Works on cemented walls and ceramic

Fit for your larger knobs

For bulkier door knobs or older and rounder ones, there’s the Prime-Line U 9271 Wall Protector. This is 5″ in diameter, providing more coverage than our other options. It is constructed from rigid vinyl and you can trust that this wall protection is strong enough to last. It has adhesive on the back, so you just need to peel it and stick it where it needs to go. This can cover up damage already put in place on a wall by a knob. It is white and can be painted over for a more seamless look on your wall.

Key Features:

5″ in diameter

Adhesive on the back

Can cover up previous damage

Don’t even notice them

If you don’t want to a protector to be noticeable, opt for the Xfenvs Door Knob Wall Shield. These come in a pack of six and can be clear or white. The clear options come in either a 1.57″ or 3.54″ size and the smaller ones are offer in a single or six pack. The larger ones are offered in a single or a four pack. You just need to peel the protective paper off the back before placing them on the wall. Made from environmentally-friendly soft rubber material, these can slow the impact from a door knob hitting the wall and absorb noise. They will not fall off easily, as they have a good viscosity. You can paint over these to better blend in with your walls.

Key Features:

Clear or white in color

Offer in a single or packs of four or six

Good viscosity

Pick the right color for your walls

The Crebri Silicone Wall Protectors from Door Knobs are 2″ in diameter. These are easy to imagine in your home because they are offered in eight different colors. They come in beige, black, blue, brown, gray, green, pink, and white. They can be applied in many different rooms in your home and are damage-free for your walls. These are made from soft silicone with acrylic Command adhesives. These are not paintable, so make sure to pick the color that best fits with your home.

Key Features:

Eight color options

Made from soft silicone

Not paintable

