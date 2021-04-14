If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For anybody who has ever had to change outfits in a place that wasn’t your bedroom at home, you know you can feel a little exposed. Now, imagine you are making the best of your living situation and sharing an apartment or home with someone else. There are plenty of situations out there where you may have to create your own barriers to give yourself some privacy. Especially if you live in a larger city, these kinds of living situation are extremely common, where someone has to convert a smaller room into a bedroom and there’s definitely options where maybe all of the walls aren’t conducive to that living way. A wall divider comes into play perfectly for these living conditions. This allows you to make a room into more than one or provide yourself some privacy with a partition. They are sometimes on wheels, making them easy to put up and take down. If this could come in handy in your home, we’ve done the homework for you and found five of the best on the market. Here are our picks for the best wall dividers.

Split a larger room

Image source: Legacy Décor/Amazon

You can bring forth the Legacy Décor Room Divider Screen Partition into your room to give you the privacy you want. This comes in multiple sizes and the largest one has 10 panels, offering you a ton of space to cover. It measures 71″ H x 175″ W x 1′ D. It is made from fine pine wood and a rice paper-like insert for durability. The Shoji style wood frame has non-transparent white inserts. This gives you a distinct style that will look great in splitting your room. There are five different color options you can choose from: black, cherry, white, espresso, and natural. This offers two-way hinges for easy folding and storage. Once it is assembled, it is to be used for indoor privacy or for decoration only.

Key Features:

10 panels

Shoji style wood frame

Five different color options

Make it blend in easier

Image source: FDW/Amazon

You’ll have color options to choose from when you go with the FDW Room Divider. You can choose between a four panel and a six panel divider to better fit your space. This also comes in seven different different styles: black, brick, brown, Cm, diamond, natural, and stack. This has flexible panels and easy to store, as it completely folds up. Made from wood and manufactured by workers, it provides 100% quality assurance. You can put the screen divider out in all kind of scenarios and it will fit right in. Measuring 71″ in height, you can place it in almost any room where it’s needed.

Key Features:

Flexible panels

Seven styles

Manufactured by workers

Add some farmhouse flair

Image source: Premium Home/Amazon

Providing you with a look that you’ll see in the countryside, the Premium Home PHG Room Divider looks great. Made from stunning high quality wood with a distressed rustic look, you’re sure to garner compliments on it. This comes in either a Barnwood or White X pattern or a white pattern with just one slash. The panels are ready to use right out of the box, so you won’t have to install anything. The dual two-way hinges make it easy to fold and place in any direction you please. One person can easily carry this and it measures 72″ x 67″.

Key Features:

Barnwood patterns

Ready to use

Two-way hinges

Tuck it in the corner

Image source: cocosica/Amazon

Don’t struggle with the folding aspect of putting away a divider when you have the cocosica 6 Ft. Tall Room Divider and Folding Privacy Screen. This is an adjustable folding panel that can save you a lot of money on renovation costs. It will provide extra privacy in a living room, bedroom, or shared apartment. Made from woven fiber, it is lightweight and simple to move. It’s completely foldable, so it’s easy to store without taking up too much space. This helps define space in a communal area and is durable and stable.

Key Features:

Adjustable folding panel

Lightweight and simple to move

Completely foldable

Fits in nicely

Image source: Sorbus/Amazon

The Sorbus Room Divider Folding Privacy Screen will be an accent piece in your home. This partition screen comes in four different colors and offers you eight panels of secrecy. Versatile to use, it is suitable for dressing privacy, setting up on your porch or patio, or dividing sleeping areas for guests. Made from a poplar wood frame with PP woven straps, this is safe to use indoors or outdoors. The overall unit measures 10.5′ x 6′ and the panels are foldable, thanks to the two-way hinges.

Key Features:

Poplar wood frame with PP woven straps

Measures 10.5′ x 6′

Four different colors and eight panels

