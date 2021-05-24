Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this voice-activated spy recorder, now $15 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Look, we’re not going to tell you that it’s okay to do anything nefarious or creepy. That said, there are plenty of times when a covert audio recorder can come in handy and there are plenty of instances when you’re well within your rights to use one. Some of you have cause to use a hidden sound recorder in your personal life. Other people out there work jobs where you constantly need to record what’s happening around you. And of course, there are plenty of people out there who don’t need a covert audio recorder but want something as compact as possible to record meetings or lectures.

Whatever the case, the Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder is the smallest digital recorder on the planet, according to the manufacturer. We can’t say that for certain, but we can definitely confirm that we’ve never come across a more compact model in our own searches. This voice recorder is small, it’s durable thanks to a metal case, and it includes all the features you might need such as a voice-activated mode that starts recording anytime there’s nearby sound. And if you head over to Amazon right now, you can snag one for just $53.80 thanks to a limited-time double discount.

Spend a few minutes scrolling through the reviews on Amazon’s Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder product page and you’ll see that there are so many great uses for this compact recorder. Some people use it to record meetings and classes so they can reference the recordings later on. Others use it to record conversations and negotiations so they have proof of their positions, which is great as long as it’s legal in your state. A police officer reviewed this device and said it’s a great backup for bodycams and interview room recorders, which might malfunction. One reviewer even said she used it to catch her boyfriend cheating.

Whatever the case, the TileRec is a wonderfully compact recorder that checks all the major boxes. It lasts for a combined 24 hours of recording on a single charge and takes less than 2 hours to recharge from empty. It also has enough internal storage to save up to 145 hours of CD-quality audio. And don’t worry about needing proprietary software for playback because it uses standard MP3 file format. You can also set it to record continuously (recordings are automatically broken up into 1-hour files) or enable voice-activation so it only records when there’s sound nearby. And if you are using it for something covert, don’t worry because you can disable the LED indicator light.

The Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder is a great choice for anyone in search of a recorder that’s tiny and durable, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a 13% discount.

Here are the key takeaways:

Atto Digital bills its TileRec Voice Activated Recorder as the world’s smallest and slimmest voice-activated recorder that’s available to the general public

This tiny recorder is only 1/4 of an inch thick and measures 1.6 inches square

Simple one-button operation so you can quickly and easily turn it on and off

Slip the TileRec into your wallet, pocket, or purse and you can easily and covertly record all the sounds around you at all times

Offers 24 hours of battery life per charge and only takes 2 hours to fully recharge from empty

Includes enough built-in storage to save up to 145 hours of recording with 128 kbps CD-quality audio

Records audio files in standard MP3 format so you don’t need any special software for playback

TileRec includes a voice-activated sensor mode that automatically records audio anytime there is sound nearby, and then stops when the surrounding area has been silent for a while

There’s also a continuous recording mode

It’s perfect for recording interviews, conferences, meetings, and more

Blinking LED indicator light can be disabled for covert recording

This recorder has a sturdy metal case that is constructed of aluminum alloy to help give it great durability

Weighs only 0.52 ounces

Includes lifetime technical support at no additional charge — if you have any problems with the recorder, simply contact Atto Digital and get a quick response

