Best Vegetable Brush

In this day and age, you can never be too safe when it comes to cleaning your produce. Unless you’re growing it yourself, you don’t know what kind of germs may be laying on your celery or potatoes. But even if you ARE growing it yourself, you still need to clean off the dirt and soil. Mild soap and water can be just fine, but running it under water and rubbing your fingers against it won’t do the trick. You need a vegetable brush. A vegetable brush will allow you to gently scrub your produce in order to make it safer for you to eat. It doesn’t make sense to soak your vegetables or fruits when a quick scrubbing will get it done. We’ve hand selected a number of the best vegetable brushes on the market in order to help you clean before you cook. Here are our picks.

This works on all kinds of vegetables

With a sturdy handle that is built to last, the Redecker Tampico and Union Fiber Vegetable Brush is an excellent item to keep in your kitchen. This is a multipurpose brush that can clean a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini. This is suitable for tough and delicate varieties. The bristles are made from all-natural tampico fiber, so the shape will remain well even after many uses. The dual-sided brush head has hard stiff bristles for scrubbing potatoes and a softer side for more delicate veggies. The beechwood handle is oiled and outfitted with a leather loop for easy storage. It conforms to the contours of your palm and is six inches long. You can rinse it under water and let it air dry.

Suitable for tough and delicate veggies

Beechwood handle

Dual-sided brush head

Clean it simply

Cleaning your vegetable brush can be tricky if something were to get caught in the bristles. But with the OXO 33781 Good Grips Vegetable Brush can be washed in the dishwasher, solving your problems. The nylon bristle will clean your produce thoroughly and it is perfect for potatoes, carrots, and many more types of food. This is flexible, so it will move with you as you run it over your vegetables. The non-slip coating and grip makes it easy to hang onto. It barely weighs anything, so anybody can use it and it will fit in your kitchen drawers without any hassle. You can get this in green and black.

Flexible

Non-slip coating and grip

Fits in your kitchen drawers

Don’t have problems putting it away

If you’ve set up your kitchen and have designed it so many of your cooking utensils are being hung up, then you should opt for the Casabella Loop Vegetable Brush. This is designed specifically to gently clean vegetables. It features a rigid and sturdy polypropylene handle with durable nylon bristles. These bristles are soft to clean your produce softly while not damaging it. The handle is ergonomic and comfortable to hold. Plus, it has a loop on the bottom that makes storing it a breeze. It’s six inches long, so it won’t take up much room in your kitchen, regardless of where you store it.

Six inches long

Has a loop on the bottom

Ergonomic and comfortable to hold

Work in a pattern

For an easy time holding your brush while you’re cleaning, you may want to opt for the Full Circle The Ring, Fruit and Vegetable Cleaning Brush. This has a combination of tough recycled bristles and more gentle plant fiber ones, making it ideal for produce. It will clean all produce, from apples to zucchini. The comfy handle lets you clean with ease and the circular design is extremely easy to grip. It is made from bamboo, tampico, and recycled plastic bristles as well. This should be washed only by hand and you should use warm soapy water. Before you use it again, make sure it’s completely dry.

Combination of tough recycled bristles and gentle plant fiber ones

Circular design is easy to grip

Uses warm soapy water

Keep potatoes clean

If you’re stuck cleaning the rougher areas of potatoes, why not have fun with it by getting the MSC International Joie Spud Dude Potato Vegetable Scrub Cleaner Brush? This is shaped like a potato with eyes and a smiling face to give you some whimsy in your day. This scrubs away dirt, pesticides and contaminants quickly, but it wont peel away the nutritious skin. It is made from plastic with nylon bristles. This will help you minimize food waste and is great for potatoes and other firm vegetables. You can use this on fruits too, so this is a solid option for yams, carrots, apples, squash and more. It’s durable and reusable and it should be hand washed and air dried.

Scrubs away dirt, pesticides and contaminants

Minimizes food waste

Made from plastic with nylon bristles