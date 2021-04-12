If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a distinct moment of panic that sets in when you realize you don’t have your laptop charger. Maybe you left it at home or maybe you left it at the office. But opening up your laptop, seeing that it has almost no battery, and then realizing you are without your charger is a horrible feeling. Scrambling and thinking how on Earth you’re going to make your battery last without the charger isn’t something anybody enjoys. But if you had a backup charger, it surely would come in handy. But buying another AC power adapter made specifically for your laptop can be extremely expensive. That’s where a universal laptop charger would come in handy. This can be used for many kinds of laptops, as it includes different plugs to fit in various brands’ laptops. You’ll have a spare for when you need it and it is especially helpful if you own multiple laptops or have a personal one and a work one. We’ve taken a look at some of the best universal laptop chargers on the market and written about them below.

Utilize the power

Image source: ZOZO/Amazon

Depending on what kind of laptop you have, you have to make sure you find the right wattage for the charger. It doesn’t have to be the exact one, as you can get a more powerful adapter than your laptop but you can’t get a lesser adapter to work with a more powerful laptop. By choosing the ZOZO 90W AC Universal Laptop Charger, your bases should be covered. This comes with 16 different tips to better fit your specific laptop. This will help you charge various types of laptops from HP, Dell, Toshiba, Asus, Acer, and more. You’ll enjoy a wide output of voltage as it ranges worldwide from 100 – 240V and 50 – 60Hz. The output voltage you have with this is DC 15V, 16V, 18.5V, 19V, 19.5V, and 20V. This maxes out at 90W but is compatible for laptops with 75W, 70W, 65W, 45W, 40W, or 33W of power.

Key Features:

Comes with 16 different tips

Maximum wattage of 90W

Output voltage between 100 – 240V

ZOZO 90W AC Universal Laptop Charger for HP Dell Toshiba IBM Lenovo Acer ASUS Samsung Sony Fuji… Price:$25.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Charge up your Apple laptop

Image source: RayCue/Amazon

If you’re one of the many people who use a MacBook, you know the cords and cables are different from most electronic products. With the RayCue USB-C Adapter for MacBook Pro 2020, you’ll be able to charge this without having to buy a new one from Apple. This features a lightweight and compact design that has a sleek, anodized, aluminum face. It is specifically designed to work with MacBook Air laptops from 2018-2020 or MacBook Pro laptops from 2016-2020. This supports up to 100W PD through the Thunderbolt 3 to charge your MacBook at full speed. You can also handle data transfers from this through the USB 3.0 port and mirror your TV through the HDMI port. There are two USB 2.0 ports as well.

Key Features:

Works with MacBook Air and Pro

Supports up to 100W PD through Thunderbolt 3

Two USB 2.0 ports

USB C Adapter for MacBook Pro 2020, MacBook Air/Pro USB Accessories Multiport, Type C Dual Hub… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your computer safe

Image source: Belker/Amazon

You won’t have to worry about any power surges when you have the Belker 65w Universal Laptop Charger AC Power Adapter. This is compatible with a variety of laptops ranging from Acer and HP to Lenovo and Samsung. This includes 15 different tips to better match up with your power plug. This has built-in overload and over-voltage protection, so your computer and home will be safe. It is high energy conversion efficient and friendly to the environment. This has premium manufacturing material and been put through a strict aging test. The power cord itself is six feet in length. This works well with 65W and 45W laptops.

Key Features:

15 different tips

Built-in overload and over-voltage protection

Six-foot long power cord

Belker 65w Universal Laptop Charger Ac Power Adapter for Hp Dell Acer Asus Lenovo IBM Toshiba C… List Price:$29.90 Price:$21.90 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure it continues to charge

Image source: POWSEED/Amazon

Some cords can be flimsy and won’t fit all the way into your laptop. But with the POWSEED 70W Universal Laptop Charger, you shouldn’t have a problem. These tips and plugs feature three-pronged designs, meaning they’ll plug in more securely and will stay tighter and stronger. The L-shape tips are resistant to bending as well. The input voltage is 100 – 240V worldwide and between 50 – 60Hz. This works with HP, Lenovo, Dell, Sony, Toshiba, and more. You can charge most laptops between 15 – 20V as this is extremely convenient to use.

Key Features:

Tips and plugs feature three-pronged designs

Input voltage is 100 – 240V

L-shape tips are resistant to bending

POWSEED 70W Universal Laptop Charger for Dell HP Asus Acer Samsung Toshiba Lenovo IBM Sony Gate… Price:$21.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save your wallet even more

Image source: TKDY/Amazon

The TKDY 19V 3.42A AC DC Power Supply Adapter offers a wide application. This is a cost-effective option for what can be a pricy problem. This is a great replacement for 19V maximum chargers and this reaches 65W power max. It’s ideal for Toshiba, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP, Sony, Samsung, LG, Gateway, and more. This comes with 10 different tips and a safe switching adapter that has been certified and tested rigorously.

Key Features:

Great replacement for 19V maximum chargers

Comes with 10 tips

Cost-effective

TKDY 19V 3.42A AC DC Power Supply Adapter, 65W Laptop Charger Compatible with 19V Toshiba IBM L… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now