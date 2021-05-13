If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make quick work of those unruly eyebrows or take care of ingrown hairs in one quick pull with these state-of-the-art tweezers. Say goodbye to stray hairs and countless hours spent in front of a mirror or at the beauty salon getting professional tweezing done. With these sleek new tweezers, you can throw your older (and probably nasty pair) in the trash. Plus, these are all built to last for many years to come. So stop thinking of at-home remedies and start giving yourself clean, beautiful eyebrows with any of these great tweezers we have picked.

Use them for so much

Image source: Tweezer Guru/Amazon

Whether its ingrown hairs or a splinter, the Tweezer Guru Stainless Steel Tweezer Set can solve your problem. The stainless steel slant tip is designed to grab the hair, rather than cut it, taking the root with it. Precision eyebrow grooming is made simple with the sharper tweezers and for larger, longer hairs, the wider tweezers will do the job. These can also be used on blackheads and to remove ticks. The set comes with protective rubber coverings for the tips, keeping them in great shape and helping them last.

Key Features:

Protective rubber coverings for tips

Great for larger, longer hairs

Grabs the hair

Tweezer Guru Precision Tweezers for Eyebrows - Set of Point and Slant Stainless Steel Tweezers… List Price:$14.97 Price:$12.97 ($12.97 / Count) You Save:$2.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use them whenever you need

Image source: Zizzili/Amazon

Made from surgical grade stainless steel, Zizzili Tweezers can handle all lengths and thicknesses of hair. These are made to efficiently remove hair at the root and are engineered with precision aligned tips and calibrated arm tension, so anybody can feel comfortable with them in their hand. It offers an easy grip and its length (3.5″) means simple control. Acid-proof and rust-proof, Zizzili tweezers come with a bonus protective pouch for quick storage and the pouch can be kept in a purse, pocket, or first-aid kit for all tweezing needs. For handling nose hair, chest hair, eyebrows, or the occasional splinter, these can remove them all.

Key Features:

Offers an easy grip

Acid-proof and rust-proof

Handles nose hair or chest hair too

Zizzili Basics Tweezers - Surgical Grade Stainless Steel - Slant Tip for Expert Eyebrow Shaping… Price:$11.45 ($11.45 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring them with you

Image source: Purebello/Amazon

Finding the right tweezer for the particular plucking job you have can be tough. But Purebello’s Four Piece Tweezer Set gives you multiple options to help you grab that pesky hair. The set include tweezers with a slanted tip, a flat tip, pointed tip and a extreme slant tip, so any length or thickness of eyebrow hair can be handled. Even the smallest of hairs can be grabbed by one of the tweezers, allowing you to stop frantically grasping and rest easy. Plus, they come with a leather travel case so you can bring them wherever you might need them.

Key Features:

Four tweezers in a set

Grab even the smallest hairs

Come with a leather travel case

Four Piece Tweezer Set - Leather Travel Case - Purebello (MultiColor) Price:$11.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep those eyebrows tamed

Image source: HXL/Amazon

If you tend to have some unruly eyebrows if you don’t keep them under control, opt for the HXL Tweezers Set. You’ll get four tweezers that are flat, slanted, pointed, and then a pointed slant one. These all meet different degrees needs and handles a plethora of demands. These can handle splinters as well and allow for precise control. The durable stainless steel is simple to clean and convenient to store in the included travel case. You’ll also receive eyebrow scissors that will help you trim up any hairs you want to make shorter.

Key Features:

Four tweezers

Eyebrow scissors

Durable stainless steel

Tweezers Set-5 Pieces Professional Stainless Steel Tweezers with Curved Scissors, Best Precisio… Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find a trusted brand

Image source: REVLON/Amazon

The REVLON Expert Slant Tip Tweezer is tried-and-tested option for your life. This is a go-to for meticulous hair removal, as the expert slant tip allows you to come in from different angles. The precise angle lets you pluck your eyebrows and stray hairs with expert precision. The grip is easy to hold onto and the tension adds to optimal comfort and control. This is made to last a long time, as it is made from durable stainless steel.

Key Features:

Made from durable stainless steel

Precise angle slant tip

Easy to grip

REVLON Expert Slant Tip Tweezer, Stainless Steel Hair Removal Makeup Tool List Price:$6.30 Price:$5.36 You Save:$0.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.