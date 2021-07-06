If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember the old days when television was appointment viewing and you could only watch shows once unless you taped them on a video tape? Going to school or work the next day without having seen the latest episode was one of the worst feelings. Back then, you and your family would hunker down with your dinners in front of the TV to watch together. With a set of TV tray tables, you can still have that communal feeling now when you’re watching a game, the news or a show on Netflix. You can also just hit play on your DVR or stream something together. Whether you want to make it easy on yourself to eat and watch at the same time or you just want to set some snacks out for your guests to enjoy, TV tray tables have a multitude of uses. We’ve found some of the top ones on the market and hand selected them for you. So take a look below at our picks for the best TV tray table before getting your family together for some quality entertainment.

These wood tray tables look good near the TV

When most people think of tray tables, they think of a classic wood that will fit in with the rest of your décor if you by chance leave one out. If that’s the aesthetic you are going for, then the Winsome Wood TV Tray Set is the choice for you. Each of these has a rich, walnut finish for a premium look and feel that you’ve been coveting. These oversized table tops will fit some plates, glasses, bowls or pretty much whatever else you need to enjoy a meal from the couch. The top is made from MDF and the legs are made from wood. The thing we really like about these trays is the fact that the table top is water-resistant. So even if you spill or leave a glass on there too long, it won’t cause damage. You’ll receive four tables with each order and all of them fit in one shipping box. The table top measures 23.5″W x 15.75″D and when the tray is open, the dimensions are 23.62″W x 15.75″D x 25.43″H. When it’s closed, the tray is 23.62″W x 1.93″D x 29″H, so you can store these behind a couch or desk without much hassle.

Key Features:

Oversized table tops

Made from MDF and wood

Top is water-resistant

Set the tray table to your liking

With the ability to adapt to each individual user, the Table Mate II Folding TV Tray Table and Cup Holder is a perfect addition to any living or family room. No matter what task you are doing on the table top, this tray will be there. It can adjust to six different heights, from 21.75″ to 29.25″, allowing you to set it for whomever is using it. Not only did we love the ability to move it up and down, but you can also change the angle of the table top from upward to horizontal to downward, providing so much flexibility in usage. Whether you want to eat, read, work or play cards, this table can handle it. This table is meant to flex slightly when it has a heavy load on top and it’s extremely lightweight with nothing on them, weighing only six or so pounds. The L-shaped legs allow you to slide it under a sofa or chair and bring it as close to you as possible. The built-in cupholder gives you more surface area to enjoy and keeps your drink stationary. The table top is 15″ x 21″ and the legs are 18.5″ apart. You can collapse it almost flat to store it under a couch. It comes individually, so if you want more than one, make sure to purchase the amount you need.

Key Features:

Meant to flex slightly

Angle of the table moves from upward to horizontal to downward

Can collapse it almost flat

Don’t sweat a spill

Perfect for holding a display of appetizers during a party or a full meal for you and another person, the Lifetime 28241 Adjustable Folding Laptop TV Tray is a solid purchase. The top is made from heavy-duty polyethylene plastic that can withstand any type of spill and the bottom legs are made from sturdy powder-coated steel. What we really love about this table is the fact that it’s 30″ long, giving you so much area to use. The height is adjustable, meaning kids and adults alike can use it. You can move it from 21″ to 28″, allowing you to customize the experience. When it’s open, it measures 30″ x 20″ x 21″-28″ and while it’s closed, it folds to 40″ x 20″ x 2.75″, so you can store it flat. Each foot has a protective cap, so you won’t scratch your floor or indent any surface. The corners on all sides are rounded, protecting the table from impacts and your other furniture from being bumped by the table. It’s resistant to all kinds of weather, so it’s great to hold food if you’re having a party in your backyard.

Key Features:

Folds downward

Top is made of polyethylene plastic

Great for outdoors

Save some money

Image source: PJ Wood/Amazon

The PJ Wood Folding TV Tray and Snack Table is a great cost-effective choice for your home. This easily expands into an upright table to be enjoyed in an instant. It is a multipurpose table that lets you enjoy a meal or a snack at a moment’s notice. It weighs just 7.72 pounds and is simple to clean. You’ll just need a damp cloth to wipe it down. This features a rectangular-shaped, rounded-edge, sleek and stylish, modern design. It will not break the bank and provide you with good value.

Key Features:

Multipurpose table

Weighs just 7.72 pounds

Expands into an upright table in an instant

You’ll love the sturdiness

Image source: HOOBRO/Amazon

With metal legs, the HOOBRO Folding TV Table gives you a durable place to eat. It folds upright and works at 26.2″ high, making it higher than a coffee table but lower than an end table. This is made from a particleboard top and metal legs. The table top size is 18.9″ x 14.2″, making it ideal for placing items on it. This takes little time to assemble and it has a charming retro style. You can get it as a single or a set and it comes in two colors.

Key Features:

Made from a particleboard top and metal legs

Charming retro style

Folds upright and works at 26.2″ high

