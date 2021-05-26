Best Treatment to Deal with Japanese Beetles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Once you have the lawn and garden that you’ve been striving for, you’ll do anything to keep it that way. If that means setting your sprinklers to go off a few times a day, then you do it. If it means getting up yourself at 5:30 AM to make sure the watering is happening, you do it. Pulling weeds, mowing, spraying it with chemicals are all options you have to treat your lawn. But if you happen to have an infestation of Japanese or Oriental beetles, this is a different kind of situation altogether. These beetles can wreak havoc on your plants and vegetation, as well as enter your home, turning your beautiful landscape into a less than desired product. There are solutions for you and we’ve got them covered. Take a look at our list of the best ways to deal with Japanese and Oriental beetles at your home and in your lawn.

Take care of your lawn

Eliminate the problem before it starts with the Scotts GrubEx1. You can choose an application for 5,000 or 10,000 sq. ft., depending on the size of your yard. An application in the spring or early summer kills and prevents grubs for four months. This will help prevent root damage caused by insects for a stronger lawn. This also prevents turf damage by killing grubs when they are young. It is an enhanced version of GrubEx, as it will kill up to 25% more grubs than the original. It will kill white grubs, sod webworms, larvae of Japanese beetles, and more. It is most effective when you spread this with a spreader.

Application in the spring or early summer

Prevents turf damage

Prevents root damage

Replace what has been working

If you’ve found success with a treatment, you should stick with and use the Spectracide Bag-A-Bug Japanese Beetle Trap Replacement Lures when you need them. You can use this anywhere in your house, as it fits in nicely in a living room, bedroom, bathroom, kids room, kitchen, office, hotel, dining room, or bar. It has a natural sex attractant, along with a floral lure, that attracts two to five times more beetles than by just using a floral lure alone. Each lure lasts about 12 weeks. It’s extremely easy to assemble as you just attach the disposable bag to the trap’s yellow vane assembly.

Natural sex attractant with a floral lure

Replacement lure that lasts about 12 weeks

Easy to assemble

Last an entire season

Setting out the RESCUE! Japanese & Oriental Beetle Trap will work for a few months. These are an invasive species that can wreak havoc and this trap will attract and catch both kinds of beetle. This releases a strong pheromone scent that attracts the beetles to fly into the yellow panels. This will stun them upon impact and they will fall into the attached bag. Each cartridge included will last an entire season and the bag can be emptied and reused if it is full. You should place this trap 30 feet from any ornamental plants.

Stuns beetles upon impact

Bag can be empties and reused

Works with all kinds of Japanese and Oriental beetles

Don’t worry about a spray

If spraying something will bother you, opt for the cost-efficient choice of Safer Brand 70102 Japanese Beetle Trap with Attractant. This includes one trap, one lure, and two bags. The bags are jumbo in size, so you won’t have to fret about filling it up. This uses food and sex attractant to lure insects inside the trap. The system controls the amount of attractant that is released, so it won’t run out quickly.

Uses a controlled amount of attractant

Bags are jumbo

Includes one trap, one lure, and two bags

Solve your problem inside and out

Safe to be used indoors or outdoors, the HARRIS Asian Lady Beetle, Japanese Beetle, and Boxelder Killer Spray will contain your problem. This will kill once completely dried and will continue to rid you of your problem. A gallon container allows for repeated applications on an on-going basis if needed. The formula is odorless and non-staining, so it won’t cause damage to your fabrics when used accordingly. It is EPA-registered and the container has an effective trigger sprayer.

Continue to rid you of your problem after application

Odorless and non-staining formula

Comes with an effective trigger sprayer