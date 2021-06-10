Best Travel Toothbrush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: we’ve all forgotten a toothbrush before when traveling. Rather than just putting some toothpaste on our finger and wiping it along our mouth or only using mouthwash for a trip, there’s an easier way. Keeping a travel toothbrush is never a bad idea to make sure you’re always covered. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a travel toothbrush and a travel case. We’ve highlighted five options for you that are worth your money and will help you avoid having to keep your mouth closed on your business trip or from buying a toothbrush at the front desk of the hotel.

Don’t reuse them

Image source: Colgate/Amazon

For those of you who didn’t realize the lunch you ordered on your business trip was full of garlic, the Colgate Max Fresh Disposable Mini Toothbrush can be a life saver. You don’t need to wet it before using it and it whitens your teeth. There’s a built-in freshening bead that dissolves as you go and there’s no need for toothpaste. Small enough for serious travel or just for use after the gym, they are sugar free as well as gluten free. The bottom of the brush has a soft pick to help you get rid of anything lodged in your mouth. This pack comes with 24 of them in it, so you’ll be set for a long time.

Key Features:

Pack of 24

Built-in freshening bead

Sugar-free and gluten-free

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint - 24 Count (4 Pack) List Price: $31.96 Price: $16.88 ($0.18 / Count) You Save: $15.08 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have one for you and your significant other

Image source: Lingito/Amazon

Boasting the ability to fold up so they are easier and smaller to transport, the Lingito Travel Toothbrush saves space. You’ll get two toothbrushes in this pack, both of which have medium bristles to keep your teeth clean. They fold into themselves, thanks to a flip action, reducing from 7.75″ to 4.50″. You won’t lose the cover that always seems to get lost with travel toothbrushes because there isn’t one. They are made from durable BPA-free plastic, making them a safe choice for your entire family.

Key Features:

Two toothbrushes

Won’t lose a cover because there isn’t one

Flip action folding

Travel Toothbrush, Folding with Built in Cover, Hiking, Camping, Emergency , Packable, collapsa… Price: $5.29 ($2.64 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Handle it naturally

Image source: Lingito/Amazon

With specialty bristles, the Travel Charcoal Toothbrush from Lingito adds another element to keeping your mouth fresh. The bristles are infused with charcoal, which serves as a natural cleanser for your teeth and helps whiten them gently. The bristles are soft and work with any type of toothpaste you prefer. These also fold into themselves, making packing them easy. They come with a 30-day dental check warranty. The handle is ergonomic and you won’t have to spend a long time brushing.

Key Features:

Infused with charcoal

Ergonomic handle

Bristles are soft

Travel Charcoal Toothbrush, On The Go Folding Feature, Soft Bristle Brushes (2 Pack) Price: $5.99 ($3.00 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Think about the Earth

Image source: Greenzla/Amazon

Fitting nicely into your dopp kit or toiletries bag, the Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush 4 Pack is a solid option. You’ll get four charcoal bamboo toothbrushes along with charcoal and mint-essence dental floss. It also comes with a travel toothbrush case that allows you to bring it with you on a trip. These toothbrushes are made from sustainably sourced materials that are soft and springy to use. This is a complete dental hygiene kit meant to use at home or on the go.

Key Features:

Four charcoal bamboo toothbrushes

Travel toothbrush case

Sustainably sourced materials

Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush (4 Pack) with Travel Toothbrush Case & Charcoal Dental Floss | Natur… List Price: $12.99 Price: $9.99 ($2.50 / Count) You Save: $3.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a deeper clean

Image source: Voom Sonic/Amazon

The Voom Sonic Go 1 Series Battery-Operated Electric Toothbrush is recommended by dentists. This is one of a kind as it features 22,000 vibrations per minute. This comes with a vented cap and a two-minute on/off feature. The pacing of the quadrants is 30 seconds. This comes in an assortment of tasteful, elegant, and sleek designs. It measures only 6.5″ long and 0.75″ wide, so it’s easy to throw in a suitcase or purse. It also comes with an additional brush head.

Key Features:

22,000 vibrations per minute

Vented cap and two-minute on/off feature

Measures only 6.5″ long