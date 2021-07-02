If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever gotten out of the shower only to realize that you didn’t have a towel set out for yourself? You likely had to walk to the other side of your bathroom, or worse yet, walk to your hall closet completely naked, dripping with water, just to retrieve one. Not fun — especially in the cold weather. However, this nuisance can be easily eliminated by putting a towel rack directly across from your shower. For starters, it’s far safer, as you have to travel less of a distance when you’re slippery wet. And of course, it’s far more convenient. Luckily, you don’t have to go through a laborious process to install a towel rack in your home — there are plenty of inexpensive, easy-to-set up models you can purchase with the click of a button. So without further delay, let’s go through some of the best towel racks on the web.

Place this towel rack across the wall

Image source: Moen/Amazon

If you prefer a simple, single bar with enough space to hold a few towels, the Moen DN8424BN Preston Collection 24-Inch Bathroom Single Towel Bar is a great option. Made with an aesthetically pleasing brushed nickel finish, this towel bar is super easy to set up, and it is flexible enough to work in either the bathroom or the kitchen for hand towels. The bar itself is 24″ long, giving you more than enough space for your towels, washcloths, etc. It comes with all mounting hardware and a template to help make it a quick, painless setup for the best towel rack bar.

Key Features:

24″ long

Super easy to setup

Brushed nickel finish

Add more room for the towel rack

Image source: Organize It All/Amazon

For those looking for hybrid shelf/towel rack, the Organize It All 1750W-1 Mounted Chrome Shelf is the perfect combination. With a sleek, chrome finish, this rack gives you a beautiful, modern-looking design that should seamlessly fit in with any bathroom aesthetic. It easily mounts to the wall (don’t worry, all hardware is included), giving you the flexibility to choose where you’d like to hang it. It comes with two towel bars to hang your towels, as well as a top shelf for any ancillary products you might want to store for easy access.

Key Features:

Comes with two towel bars and a top shelf

Easily mounts to the wall

Beautiful, modern-looking design

A towel rack that stands up

Image source: SONGMICS/Amazon

Want to avoid installation on the wall altogether? Simply get a standing tower shelf, like the SONGMICS Wire Shelving Unit. This fits easily in smaller places, as each shelf measures 11.8″ x 11.8″. There are five shelves and each one can hold up to 44 pounds. You’ll be able to keep your towels while showing them off to your guests, as well as other items for the bathroom. Each shelf is adjustable, so they’ll better fit your toiletries. The feet are adjustable to keep your rack level and there are removable hooks that allow you to perch bathroom lilies.

Key Features:

Adjustable shelves

Each shelf is 11.8″ x 11.8″

Keep towels while showing them off to your guests

Keep them all in sight

Image source: SODUKU/Amazon

Don’t have guests heading to the closet for towels when you install the SODUKU Towel Rack. This lets you stack six towels on top of one another in separate spots. This looks like a wine rack that will help store towels of different sizes. The metal wire storage is sturdy and durable. It has a rust-resistant coating that eliminates your worry about any water vapor from the shower or tub. This takes no time to install and all of the parts come with it. You can even use this as a wine bottle holder if you want to.

Key Features:

Takes no time to install

Holds six towels in separate spots

Metal wire storage

Hang it over the top

Image source: Kuhome/Amazon

If you don’t want to make any holes in the wall, choose the Kuhome Over the Door Hooks Towel Holder for Bathrooms. This says TOWELS on the top, adding some décor to your bathroom. It is made of high quality, high manganese steel and is suitable for all kinds of areas. The towel rack itself is detachable and can be hung on a door or mounted to a wall. The rods are removable without tools. It is black sand blasted for a great finish.

Key Features:

Towel rack itself is detachable

Features the word TOWELS

Made of high quality, high manganese steel

