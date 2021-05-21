Best Tortilla Warmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Taco Tuesday has become a ritual in many households as the years have gone on. The delicious Mexican cuisine is such a versatile dish because you can pretty much put any kind of food in a taco and make it work. There are tacos for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert and there are also so many other dishes that incorporate the main ingredients for tacos. Tortillas can be a superior component to many meals, as it can be used for fajitas, burritos, quesadilla, and, as we stated, tacos. In order to get the most out of your tortillas, you’ll want to keep them in top form. A tortilla warmer will help you do that, as it’s sole purpose is to have your tortillas ready for when you want to eat them. Before your next Mexican-themed dinner night, take a look at our choices for the best tortilla warmers that we’ve compiled below. That way, you’ll be ready for next Tuesday and every Tuesday afterwards.

Great for Taco Tuesday

Perfect for burrito-sized tortillas, the Nordic Ware Microwave Tortilla Warmer works with 10-inch size tortillas. It is microwave-safe, so you can pop it in for a little while to keep your tortillas the right temperature for when you’re putting together your masterpiece. It is BPA- and Melamine-free, so it’s safe to use with your food. This is also a great way to keep your waffles and pancakes ready before breakfast, as they tend to get cold after you take them off the griddle. This is a very sturdy case and will last a long time. It’s safe to wash this in the top rack of the dishwasher.

Key Features:

BPA- and Melamine-free

Very sturdy

Microwave-safe

Save some money

Saving the heat for your tortillas along with money in your wallet, the IMUSA USA MEXI-1000-TORTW Tortilla Warmer Terracota is a great, cost-efficient option for your home. This is microwave-safe without the lid, so you can feel free to warm up your tortillas in there. This measures 8.5″ and will fit your regular size tortillas as well as flat breads and other kinds of wraps. This is beautifully designed with a terracotta color that gives it a real authentic look. You can use these for naan, arepas, pancakes, waffles, pita bread, and so much more. This will keep your foods fresh for up to an hour.

Key Features:

Measures 8.5″

Beautifully designed

Microwave-safe

Have your whole family covered

Are you cooking up enough for your entire family? Then you’ll need a warmer that will fit an entire pack of tortillas, like the FoodWarmer 12″ Insulated Fabric Pouch. You’ll only have to put it in the microwave for 45 seconds and this will keep your tortillas fresh for up to an hour. The high temperature polyester has an insulated interior liner that locks in the heat. You can hold up to 12 tortillas that are 12 inches in diameter, providing you with plenty of room for warming. You can hand wash this by inverting it and washing it and then letting it air dry. There are four different patterns you can choose from as well.

Key Features:

Holds up to 12 tortillas

Plenty of room for warming

Four different patterns

Enjoy your leftovers

If you’re finishing off some of last night’s leftovers, consider looking at the Norpro Tortilla Keeper. This fits 8.5″ tortillas superbly, as it measures 8.5″ x 8.5″ x 2.5″. This food server is insulated, as it’s meant to keep your food warm as well as reheat food that has been cold. This will keep your tortillas soft and fresh for longer. It is made from sturdy construction and is ideal for tortillas, flat breads, naan, pitas, chapatis, pancakes, waffles, biscuits, rice, beans, and plenty of other dishes. You can put this in the microwave and you can wash it in the dishwasher on the top rack.

Key Features:

Sturdy construction

Dishwasher-safe

Insulated

Always know what you need to do

Even if the concept is simple, the IMUSA USA MEXI-10007 Sunburst Cloth Tortilla Warmer makes using it even easier. The instructions for how to best warm your tortillas and keep them fresh it printed on the back of the cloth warmer, so you’ll always know how long to put them in the microwave for. You can get this 12″ warmer in either red/orange/yellow, red, or multicolor. It can keep tortillas warm for up to an hour. It works with all sizes of tortillas and flat breads and is perfect for taco night.

Key Features:

12″

Keeps them warm for up to an hour

Works with all sizes of tortillas