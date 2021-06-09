Best Toothbrush for Whitening Teeth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Going for a routine teeth cleaning can be a daunting task, to say the least. While it’s obviously something you should do on a regular basis, there are ways to keep your teeth pearly white in between cleanings. Brushing them is obviously one of them, but what if somebody told you that you were doing the whole “brushing” thing wrong? While a regular toothbrush might help keep your teeth healthy and cavity-free, whitening them might prove to be a bit difficult. Luckily, there are plenty of different models that put an emphasis on whitening and are capable of doing things that, frankly, a standard toothbrush can’t. So let’s go through some of the best toothbrushes for whitening your teeth and perhaps you can push back that next dental appointment of yours.

It gets rid of plaque

Image source: Fairywill/Amazon

Electric toothbrushes are simply more adept than a traditional brush when it comes to removing plaque and gunk from your teeth. Some models are also great for whitening your teeth. You can certainly put the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush on that list. It contains sonic vibration up to 40,000 strokes per minute which, in turn, removes up to 100% more stains than a regular brush. It features several different modes — C for cleaning, M for gum massage, and S for sensitive teeth. If you really want a great whitening, however, you need to attach the extra black brush head, which is to be used with a teeth whitening powder for maximum results.

Key Features:

40,000 strokes per minute

Several different modes

Can be used with a teeth whitening powder

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush for Adults and Kids Accepted by American Dental Association, 4 Du… Price: $22.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get deep in it

Image source: Dental Expert/Amazon

You might not have ever heard of a charcoal toothbrush before, but that’s about to change. This Five Pack Charcoal Toothbrush Slim Teeth Head Whitening Brush for Adults & Children by Dental Expert will make you never go back to using a regular bristle brush again. These charcoal toothbrushes are designed by dental experts to remove up to 99% of plaque by getting to hard-to-reach areas. The fine charcoal bristles are great for sensitive teeth and are designed to whiten teeth, remove food debris, and get rid of coffee, smoke and wine stains. If you’ve never tried a charcoal bristled toothbrush before, now is a pretty opportune time to do so.

Key Features:

Fine charcoal bristles

Great for sensitive teeth

Removes up to 99% of plaque

Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush [Gentle Soft] Slim Teeth Head Whitening Brush for Adults & Ch… Price: $7.99 ($1.60 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Double your efforts

Image source: hello/Amazon

If you’re already sold on the powers of the charcoal toothbrush, you might want to opt for a charcoal toothbrush and charcoal toothpaste combination. This Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Fluoride Free & SLS Free Toothpaste pack is a great choice. The set comes with two activated charcoal, fluoride-free whitening toothpastes and a BPA-free, charcoal-bristled toothbrush to give you the perfect whitening combination. The toothpaste is formulated with activated charcoal, made from bamboo and coconut oil for an all-natural teeth whitener and polisher. It’s also mint-flavored, so it’s not too much of an adjustment from a taste standpoint.

Key Features:

Formulated with activated charcoal

Mint-flavored

Two toothpastes

Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Fluoride Free & SLS Free Toothpaste 2 Pack w… Price: $15.97 ($2.00 / Ounce) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring them with you

Image source: Colgate/Amazon

Make it easy on yourself to have one in your bathroom and one in your travel kit, plus two extras, when you have Colgate 360 Optic White Whitening Toothbrush, Soft. This comes in a set of four and features whitening cups to remove teeth stains. With special polishing bristles, it whitens your teeth even more. The ergonomic handle design provides you maximum comfort while you’re brushing. You’ll be able to reach harder spots with the soft bristles. There are also cheek and tongue cleaners on the brush to keep your whole mouth clean.

Key Features:

Special polishing bristles

Whitening cups to remove teeth stains

Cheek and tongue cleaners

Colgate 360 Optic White Whitening Toothbrush, Soft - 4 Count List Price: $13.49 Price: $6.49 ($1.62 / Count) You Save: $7.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Reach more areas

Image source: DR. PERFECT/Amazon

The DR. PERFECT Extra Hard & Firm Toothbrush Pack of 4 has a huge head to reach tougher spots in your mouth. Bristles won’t fall out easily and you’ll get four brushes in a pack. This is a great choice to clean and the bristles are hard and firm for more forceful scrubbing. This is a great partner of charcoal powder to help you whiten your teeth. Each one is individually packaged, so you can keep them ready for when you need them. The head measures 1.8″ itself.

Key Features:’

Great partner of charcoal powder

Bristles are hard and firm

Head measures 1.8″ itself