Best Toilet Seat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody has their specific day-to-day routines. While we all don’t go through the same daily rituals, clearly, there are certain things that we must attend to during the day; using the restroom is undoubtedly one of them. If the bathroom is your sanctuary — a place to just get away from it all, so to speak — then you’re going to want to make sure your trips are, err, comfortable. Of course, this includes finding a suitable toilet seat that will withstand the test of time (and a few other things we won’t get into). Finding the right toilet seat, however, isn’t always an easy thing to do. There are obviously a few factors involved, all which come down to your desired specifications — size, shape, material, heating capabilities, etc. So which one, exactly, is the right one for you? Well, only you can answer that question. But we can certainly point you in the right direction. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best toilet seats on the market today to ensure maximum comfort for that tushy of yours. Going to the bathroom will never be the same again…well, at least in some ways.

Editor’s pick

The Brondell L60-EB LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Round Toilet Seat is a top-notch toilet seat that will make you feel like royalty when you’re going to the bathroom. No, it’s not made of gold, but it does feature adjustable heating, so that you never have to experience the chilling sensation of a cold toilet seat ever again. This imported premium toilet seat is made of plastic and comes in two different sizes — elongated and round — and two different colors — white and biscuit. This particular model is sort of the best of both worlds — it features all the comfort of a heated seat but the convenience of a standard light toilet seat. The lid itself is quiet and slam free, ensuring that you won’t damage the seat upon closing or worse yet, wake up any of your family members late at night. The heating feature is powered by a standard GFI outlet and comes in four different temperature options — off, low, medium, and high. Additionally, the seat comes with a built-in LED “night light” that is energy efficient and helps you find your toilet and adjust the settings at night.

Key Features:

Heated seat and convenience

Quiet and slam free

Four different temperature options

Brondell L60-EB LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Elongated Toilet Seat, Biscuit Price: $181.68 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set yourself apart

If you’re looking to distance yourself from the classic white toilet seat, you can always opt for a wood finished model like the Mayfair 19601CP Toilet Seat with Chrome Hinges that’s made from natural oak. This seat helps bring a natural, almost elegant beauty to your bathroom that simply can’t be had with a regular plastic toilet seat. What makes this seat particularly enticing is its durability, as it’s unlikely to split or crack, even in colder temperatures. The seat also features stylish, non-tarnish chrome metal hinges that are durable and long-lasting. The hinges can also provide great looking accents to the rest of your bathroom aesthetic — especially if the other items are chrome-finished. This elongated seat fits on a variety of high-end toilets from reputable brands like Kohler, American Standard, TOTO, and more, so you shouldn’t have any issues in terms of compatibility. The seat also comes in a walnut finish if you’re interested in something that better matches a darker bathroom color theme.

Key Features:

Fits on a variety of reputable brand toilets

Walnut finish

Hinges provide great looking accents

MAYFAIR 19601CP 378 Toilet Seat with Chrome Hinges, ELONGATED, Natural Oak Veneer List Price: $58.61 Price: $40.43 You Save: $18.18 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Worry more about the toilet than the seat

For the most part, there aren’t many toilet seats that will break the bank. But if you are looking for something simple, incredibly inexpensive, and most of all, effective, the BEMIS 70 006 Toilet Seat is the way to go. It’s made from a durable plastic that features molded-in color that resists chips, wear, and stains for years to come. It’s also easy and quick to install, as the seat’s patented Top-Tite STA-TITE Seat Fastening System installs from the top, so you don’t have to get down on your hands and knees to put it on. All of the hardware (Non-Corroding Hex-Tite Bolts and Wing Nuts) is included, so you won’t have to go out of your way to go to the hardware store prior to installation. The seat itself is made in the USA with earth-friendly materials and processes. It’s also super easy to clean — all you need is mild soap and water to make it look brand new. It fits with most toilet brands like Kohler, American Standard, TOTO, and more.

Key Features:

Super easy to clean

Fits with most toilet brands

Installs from the top

BEMIS 70 006 Toilet Seat, ROUND, Plastic, Bone Price: $13.28 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit your shape

Image source: WSSROGY/Amazon

The WSSROGY Elongated Toilet Seat with Cover will fit your oval-shaped toilet. This is suitable for most standard elongated and oval toilets and it can be closed and opened slowly and quietly. Your hand won’t be pinched and there won’t be a slamming noise. If you just tap it forward, it will close slowly until it reaches the other part of the seat. You can pick whether to install it with a top or bottom mount, depending on which works best for your toilet. The seat fits the natural curve of the human body to enhance comfort. There is a small gap in the front to make lifting the seat more simple.

Key Features:

Can install with a top or bottom mount

Closes slowly and quietly

Small gap in the front for lifting

Elongated Toilet Seat with Cover, Slow Close, Easy to Install, Plastic, White, Suitable to Elon… Price: $45.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure it stays put

Image source: Mayfair/Amazon

You don’t want to feel any wiggling while you’re seated, so reach for the Mayfair Lannon Toilet Seat. This seat closes slowly and quietly with a tap to eliminate any kind of pinched finger. This will fit all round toilets and it resists chipping and scratching. It’ll stay put on the toilet bowl and it installs from the top. This has front to back adjustability for the perfect seat to toilet bowl fit. From Kohler to American Standard and TOTO, this will fit name brand toilets.

Key Features:

Stays put on the toilet bowl

Closes slowly and quietly

Front to back adjustability