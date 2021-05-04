If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The panic that sets in when you are in the bathroom and look to your right or left and notice that the roll of toilet paper is out is a palpable one. Having to quickly figure out your next move is a scary one, especially if it isn’t your home bathroom. Rather than having to worry or have your guests worry, you should consider getting a toilet paper holder stand for your bathroom. This will not only have a roll ready to be used but also provide a place for you to put extra rolls for when one runs out. Don’t be caught with your pants down, literally, trying to find a few squares to handle your business. Have more rolls available and ready to be changed. Nobody wants to panic, so any of the five toilet paper holder stands we’ve hand selected below should do the trick. Here are our picks.

Provide plenty of height for grabbing

Getting a dual toilet paper setup makes all the sense and the AmazonBasics Free Standing Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder Stand is a great choice. This is made from metal and it stands 10.5″ x 6.5″ x 28.5″, so it is high enough to reach for anyone. This also allow you to store more rolls on the holder portion. This is made for easy placement in any master or guest bathroom. The L-shaped arm holds a single roll of toilet paper while the vertical pole can hold up to four extra rolls of toilet paper. That will keep any guests’ worries away. The base is weighted for stability.

Key Features:

Stands 10.5″ x 6.5″ x 28.5″

Pole holds up to four extra rolls

Base weighted for stability

Get value for your purchase

Your guests and your wallet will thank you when you pick up the Simple Houseware Bathroom Toilet Tissue Paper Roll Storage Holder Stand. This has a free-standing design that will look good in any bathroom. It is a cost-effective option and won’t put a large dent in your bank account. The bottom portion will hold three extra rolls of toilet paper and the top bar will dispense another. It is made from sturdy construction and you can choose between a chrome or bronze finish. It is 7.25″ in diameter and 23.5″ in height.

Key Features:

Gives you bang for your buck

Bottom portion holds three extra rolls

Can choose between chrome or bronze finish

Make it easy to load up replacements

With just a simple twist, you can fill up your iDesign Classico Metal Toilet Tissue Caddy Roll Reserve for Bathrooms. This sturdy toilet paper holder holds one roll on the rack and up to three in the reserve canister. This has a very slim design that can fit in small areas and even the closet. The arm that the toilet paper roll in use sits on can twist upward, allowing you to slide more rolls into the canister for later. It is made from high quality steel construction for extended use. It measures 5.75″ x 24.25″ and you can choose between a satin, bronze, or chrome finish to fit your bathroom’s aesthetic.

Key Features:

Slim design with a movable arm

Made from high quality steel construction

Can choose between satin, bronze, or chrome

Fit many different rolls

Image source: KES/Amazon

The KES Black Toilet Paper Stand is freestanding and will work in any bathroom. This is unique and has a durable marble base that can keep the towel holder sturdy and upright. This comes in three different finishes: brushed brass, brushed steel, and matte black. It’s rustproof and protects against corrosion. This holds a regular, super, double, mega, and forever roll. There are five circular paddings that can be stuck on the marble base to keep it in place. There is no drilling needed.

Key Features:

Comes in three different finishes

Holds all kinds of rolls, up to forever rolls

No drilling needed

Match your bathroom’s aesthetic

Keep up with the style of your bathroom, thanks to the mDesign Metal Freestanding Toilet Paper Roll Holder Stand and Dispenser. There are seven different colors to pick from, including satin, white, cream, graphite gray, chrome, light gray, and bronze. This free-standing toilet paper stand holder has a compartment for three additional rolls that are easy to grab. The base is raised and it is made from quality construction. It only takes a damp cloth to clean it.

Key Features:

Seven different colors for choosing

Raised base

Compartment for three rolls

