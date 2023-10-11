Best Tile tracker deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Apple’s AirTag (currently discounted for Prime Day) clearly took some of the wind out of Tile’s sails. But there’s no question that Tile has a much more extensive lineup of Bluetooth trackers. Tile devices come in all shapes and sizes, and they’re still wildly popular. And for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, there are several Tile deals on best-selling trackers.

First, you can score a Tile Sticker 2-Pack at the lowest price ever. This model was new for 2022, and it’s basically Tile’s answer to the AirTag. Or, if you want to go with a tried and true tracker, the Tile Mate is also on sale in 2-packs or 3-packs. And finally, the Tile Pro is on sale at an all-time low price when you buy a 2-pack.

Our favorite deals on Tile Bluetooth trackers

Tile is still a leader when it comes to Bluetooth trackers. The company has a huge global network of devices that track anything and everything you can imagine. From suitcases and keys to cars and bicycles, you can track anything you want.

Apple’s AirTag tracker is another top seller now, and it’s on sale as well during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day blowout. But many people still prefer Tile, and there are several impressive Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals available this year.

Tile trackers are already cheaper than AirTags, but why not save even more money while you can?

First up, we have Tile’s response to the Apple AirTag. It’s called the Tile Sticker, and it was first released last year.

The Tile Sticker has all the standard features that make Tiles great. Plus, it has a compact, round design and battery life of up to 3 years.

Pick up a Tile Sticker 2-Pack on October 10 or October 11, and you’ll pay just $37.99 instead of $55. Not only is that a great deal, but it’s also slightly cheaper than the discounted price during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale last year.

Next, we have the latest version of a Tile tracker that everyone is familiar with.

The Tile Mate 3-Pack typically sells for $70, which works out to $23.33 per tracker. That’s less than Apple’s AirTags, so it’s not a bad deal at all. But during the Prime Big Deal Days sale, Tile has slashed the price of this 3-pack to just $47.99. That’s $16 per tracker, and it’s a terrific value.

Or, you can pick up a Tile Mate 2-pack on sale for $32.99 instead of $48. Both of those deals are better than what we saw during this sale last year.

Last but not least, we have the Tile Sticker 2-pack on sale for $41.99. In addition to typical Tile features like water resistance and 1-year battery life, Tile Stickers also give you 400-foot range.

All of these Tile deals are available through the end of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

