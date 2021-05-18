Best Throw Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Comfort is something that can’t be replaced. While comfortability is subjective, in a sense, there are certain things that are objectively comfortable. Take, for instance, a brand new, plush blanket. Sometimes laying on the couch or your favorite recliner isn’t complete without a blanket to snuggle on. Now, a full-sized queen blanket would be quite cumbersome, so you’re going to need something that you can “throw” around. Alright, the cat’s out of the bag now, we’re obviously referring to a classic throw blanket, one in which you can essentially use anywhere. Whether you need additional comfort for a long plane ride or something to nestle upon when you’re reading a book, a quality throw blanket is a must-have. Now, it just comes down to choosing one for yourself.

Check out our favorite

Image source: Bedsure/Amazon

In terms of overall comfort, this Bedsure Fleece Blanket is a can’t miss item. The 50″x60″ throw blanket is stylish enough to keep in your living room full time, but where it really beats competitors is its softness. The 240GSM design makes it more lightweight and breathable than other classic plush blankets, so you’ll never get too hot when you’re under them. The double-sided design also gives you two options, in terms of softness, making it a versatile, comfortable, and inexpensive option.

Key Features:

240GSM design

Double-sided design

Versatile and comfortable

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Size Navy Lightweight Super Soft Cozy Luxury Bed Blanket Microfibe… Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Show off your style

Image source: Chanasya/Amazon

If you’re looking something a bit more stylish than a typical single-color fleece blanket, then the Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket is your best bet. The 70″ x 60″ blanket is slightly bigger than your typical throw, but it also comes in a 50″x 65″ option as well, giving you some leeway to place it on whichever type of furniture you see fit. Made of 100% microfiber polyester, this blanket is both comfortable and durable, in addition to its chic design that comes in a bevy of different colors.

Key Features:

Slight bigger than typical blankets

Made of 100% microfiber polyester

Comes in a bevy of colors

Chanasya Super Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blankets - Fluffy Plush Lightweight Cozy with Sherpa f… Price: $35.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It can do so much

Image source: Eddie Bauer/Amazon

While the typical use of a throw blanket is, obviously, to keep warm, there are plenty of other uses you can get out of it, too. Whether it’s for a toddler’s bed comforter, an aesthetically-pleasing design for your living room, or even as a pet bed, throw blankets are versatile. Arguably, the most versatile of them all is this Eddie Bauer Brushed Fleece Collection Throw Blanket. With measuring dimensions of 50″ x 70,” this 100% polyester reversible sherpa blanket is basically two blankets in one, at least when it comes to décor. It’s also one of the more comfortable throw blankets out there, giving you a multitude of options after purchasing.

Key Features:

Can be used as a toddler’s bed comforter

50″ x 70″

Reversible

Eddie Bauer | Brushed Fleece Collection | Throw Blanket-Reversible Sherpa Cover, Soft & Cozy, P… Price: $26.24 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find the one that’s right for you

Image source: Exclusivo Mezcla/Amazon

You have many options to choose from when you opt for the Exclusivo Mezcla Large Flannel Fleece Velvet Plush Throw Blanket. This is offered in 32 different colors including silvery grey, cobalt blue, coral, dark teal, and more. It also comes in multiple sizes, as you can choose one that is as small as 30″ x 40″ or one that is as big as 104″ x 90″. This is made from 280GSM flannel fleece and is brushed with extra softness, thanks to the microfiber polyester. Both sides are simply but elegantly designed. It is super soft, durable, and warm, so you can use it for many different occasions. This can be washed in the washing machine and dried in a dryer. You don’t have to worry about it shrinking.

Key Features:

Brushed with extra softness

32 color choices

Multiple size options

Exclusivo Mezcla Large Flannel Fleece Velvet Plush Throw Blanket – 50" x 70" (Grey) List Price: $19.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add a little style

Image source: LOMAO/Amazon

When you choose one of the LOMAO Flannel Blankets, you’re sure to like the way it looks around your home. This comes with pompom fringes all around the blanket, adding a nice bit of flair to your blanket. This is made of 100% microfiber, meaning it’s soft, durable, and warm. But it is also breathable, so you won’t overheat under the blanket. It’s offered in three sizes and 16 color choices. It provides substantial warmth, allowing you to use it indoors or outdoors. It should be washed and dried delicately.

Key Features:

Pompom fringes all around

Three sizes and 16 colors

Great for indoors or outdoors