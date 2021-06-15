Best Three-Hole Punch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you need to file large reports or document the process of a project that needs to be repeated in the future, keeping the papers in a binder is an easy way to organize them. In order to make your organization system work best, using a three-hole punch to fit the papers in the binder is a must. Being able to put holes in multiple pieces of paper at once saves you a lot of time and helps get your work life in order. With any of the five options we’ve handpicked for you below, you won’t have to search your desk for a few papers, as you’ll know they’ll be in your binder.

Take no time to use

Image source: Bostitch/Amazon

Giving you a clean cut with minimal effort, the Bostitch inPRESS Three-Hole Punch has a smooth handle that’s curved to give your palm comfort. It is guaranteed to not jam up and the patented dies let you hole punch with 50% less effort than your old one required. The handle will lock closed, making storage easy. Any tiny pieces of paper that get punched will collect in a trash compartment that can be emptied out from the base. It has a built-in ruler to give you exact measurements when you are lining it up.

Key Features:

50% less effort needed

Handle will lock closed

Built-in ruler

Bostitch inPRESS 20 Reduced Effort Three-Hole Punch, Silver, Black (2220) List Price: $30.36 Price: $17.89 You Save: $12.47 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Punch through a whole stack of papers

Image source: Bostitch/Amazon

If you frequently need to get through 20, 30 or even 40 pieces of paper at one time, then the Bostitch EZ Squeeze 40 Sheet 3-Hole Punch is the pick for you. It gives you the standard configuration for holes, 9/32″ in diameter. It can be used for light or heavy duty work, thanks to its all-metal design. You can use it on office paper, card stock or even laminated paper. This handle also locks down for easy storage and the paper guide lets you slide your stack in smoothly, so the papers are all lined up, giving you consistent punches in each piece.

Key Features:

Used for light or heavy duty work

Lets you slide your stack in smoothly

All-metal design

Bostitch EZ Squeeze 40 Sheet 3-Hole Punch (HP40) Price: $21.22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Change up what you need

Image source: Swingline/Amazon

Sometimes, three holes isn’t enough and with the Swingline Desktop Hole Punch 74030, you can adjust it to create more holes. The machine comes with three punch heads but it is adjustable to fit up to seven punch heads or as few as two (additional heads sold separately). It features a lever handle that simplifies the experience, giving you precise holes. It can punch up to 20 pages at a time.

Key Features:

Comes with three punch heads

Lever handle

Punches up to 20 pages at a time

Swingline Desktop Hole Punch, Light Touch Metal Hole Puncher with Adjustable System for 2-7 Hol… Price: $22.24 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t expel your own energy

Image source: AFMAT/Amazon

Using the technology at your fingertips, you’ll love the AFMAT Electric 3 Hole Punch. This is an electric three-hole punch that finishes paper punching within seconds. It has an efficient paper guide to ensure precise punching each time. This can neatly punch 20 sheets at a time using the adjustable paper guide. It creates precise 0.28-inch holes with the push of a button. This makes hole punching effortless and is both AC- and battery-operated.

Key Features:

Can neatly punch 20 sheets at a time

Makes hole punching effortless

AC- and battery-operated

Electric 3 Hole Punch, AFMAT 3 Hole Punch Heavy Duty, 20-Sheet Punch Capacity, AC or Battery Op… Price: $35.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get rid of the confetti

Image source: Amazon Basics

The last thing you want while using the Amazon Basics 3-Hole Punch is to go to empty it and all of the little punches fall all over. That won’t be the case as it is ideal for pre-punching 8.5″ x 11″ papers for three-ring binders. This can punch up to 30 pages at a time and it creates three perfectly spaced, round-shaped holes. The paper guide for ensuring precise alignment makes your life simple. There is an easy-to-access tray that allows you to conveniently remove the confetti remnants. The punching comfort enjoyed by the padded handle is noticeable. This measures 5.3″ x 10.6″ x 4.9″.

Key Features:

Can punch up to 30 pages at a time

Ensures precise alignment

Easy-to-access confetti tray