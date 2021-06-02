Best Teeth Whitening Pen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Your teeth are what people see almost as soon as you start talking. When those lips start moving, people have the tendency to look where the words are coming from. When they do, they’ll naturally look right at your mouth. So, if you want to be proud of what people are looking at, you have to take care of your teeth. But, we are not your dentists. You know you should be flossing and brushing regularly. Avoiding excessively sugary foods is not only good for your teeth but also your diet. We all aren’t perfect though. If you look in the mirror and you think your teeth are too yellow, you have to figure out a way to deal with it. Teeth whitening strips and kits can take a long time to actually show off results. For quicker results, you should try a teeth whitening pen. This can be used on the teeth that may seem more yellow than others or not have the white color that you’re striving for. This will target surfaces of the teeth to have them looking better in no time. Take a look at our five picks and be camera ready soon.

Handle 15 years of stains

Image source: Amazon

Taking your teeth seriously is something adults must do. The Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Gel Whitening Pen can help you get the teeth that you want. This is enamel-safe with a formula that’s designed to minimize tooth sensitivity and remove 15 years of stains in one week. This features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth. You can control the whitening serum applied and minimize irritation and the tingling sensation by avoiding contact with your gums and soft tissue. It is designed to dry rapidly and it contains 3% hydrogen peroxide. It is a vegan, gluten- and sugar-free stain remover. There are 35 nightly treatments in one pen.

Key Features:

Enamel-safe

Precision brush to target the surface

Contains 3% hydrogen peroxide

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, Gentle Teeth Stain Remover to Whiten Teeth,… Price: $24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take care a few times a day

Image source: Amazon

The Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen comes in a pack of two to give you a supply. The pen contains carbamide peroxide, which is a safe form of peroxide. This can quickly remove years of stains from up to 16 reasons like tea, coffee, smoking, and more. You can use this two to three times a day to get better results. Each teeth whitening pen contains enough formula for 20 uses. These are designed to be simple and easy to carry with you, so you can have them with you always.

Key Features:

Use this two to three times a day

Contains enough formula for 20 uses

Contains carbamide peroxide

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen(2 Pens), 20+ Uses, Effective＆Painless, No Sensitivity, Trave… List Price: $19.99 Price: $15.99 ($8.00 / Count) You Save: $4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel fresher

Image source: iBaste/Amazon

The iBaste Teeth Whitening Pen won’t leave a bad taste in your mouth. This will remove years of stains caused by coffee, smoking, or wine. The compact design makes it extremely easy to carry around with you. This has over 20 uses in it before it will run out. It is flavored to taste like mint, so you’ll feel more refreshed. It is ultra-safe and your teeth will become four to 16 shades whiter. It won’t cause any sensitivity. This pack comes with three pens.

Key Features:

Over 20 uses

Compact design

Ultra-safe

Teeth Whitening Pen, 20+ Uses, Effective, Painless, No Sensitivity, Travel-Friendly, Easy to Us… Price: $16.99 ($16.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spend almost no time applying

Image source: Amazon

You won’t have to use the VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen much each day to see results. That’s because applying should take less than a minute and will provide fast results. It can effectively remove years of stains and you’ll get two pens in a pack. Coffee, tea, wine, soda, smoking, and more stains will be handled. The innovative pen design features a twist mechanism with a soft brush tip that gently paints each tooth. The tube itself is transparent, so you’ll be able to see how much of the product you have left.

Key Features:

Effectively remove years of stains

Features a twist mechanism with a soft brush tip

Takes less than a minute each day

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen(2 Pcs), 20+ Uses, Effective, Painless, No Sensitivity, Travel-Fri… List Price: $19.99 Price: $16.97 ($8.48 / Count) You Save: $3.02 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the deal

Image source: Amazon

The AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen comes with two pens in a pack for you to use. Each pens gives you 20 uses and this is a cost-effective option for whitening your teeth. They are convenient and travel-friendly. Each one features a twist mechanism to apply the brush to your teeth. This pack is very safe to use and provides fast results in just one minute per day. You’ll notice a difference between four and eight shades whiter.

Key Features:

Cost-effective choice

Convenient and travel friendly

Provides fast results