Best tech deals this weekend: $18 security cams, $20 Fire Stick, $99 AirPods, AirTag sale, more

Today might be April Fools’ Day, but this weekend’s best tech deals are no joke. You can pick up super popular YI home security cameras with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $18 each. There are also Fire TV Stick deals starting at $19.99. Plus, AirPods are down to $99 and AirTag Bluetooth trackers have a rare discount.
See all that and more in this weekend’s roundup of the top tech deals you can find online.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save 27% on the BISSEL wet/dry vacuum that everyone loves so much
- YI home security cameras with 22,000 5-star reviews are on sale for only $18 each right now, which is the lowest price ever
- AirTag Bluetooth trackers have a rare discount right now when you buy a 4-pack
- Apple’s best-selling AirPods are back in stock and on sale for $99
- BONUS DEALS: See more AirPods sales in our roundup of the best AirPods deals
- The Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 73,000 5-star Amazon ratings is on sale for just $28.86
- Get a TREBLAB HD77 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with big 30W sound for $69.97, which is almost half off
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.50 each
- The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for $38.99, matching an all-time low
- BONUS DEAL: Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell 4 for $159.99, the lowest price ever
- Amazon has Fire TV Stick deals starting at just $19.99 this weekend
- The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor is on sale for $499.99, down from $582
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide for more of the best laptop deals online
- The Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with auto-empty base is on sale for $329.99 instead of $500
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.