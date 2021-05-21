Best Tablet for Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One certainty in the world of technology is that younger people are always going to be more up to date on technology than the older population. Kids having to show their parents how to use certain aspects of their phones or computers is something we’ve pretty much all had to deal with. Technology is always changing and the need for children to understand it at a younger age continues to grow. Kids have had to go to school online before and the usage of screens will help them learn more to develop their brains. A great way to ease your child into technology is by getting them a tablet meant for kids. This will allow you to set up some parameters on what they can look up and what they can’t, as well as be a learning tool for them. They can watch shows, play games, and occupy some time. We’ve taken a look at five of the best tablets for kids to help you introduce touchscreens to your child.

Keep your children occupied and learning with the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. This features an 8″ HD display and 32GB of internal storage. The battery lasts up to 10 hours between charges and it has a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, so your child can have multiple apps running at one time. There’s 1.5GB of RAM and you can add a microSD card for up to 400GB of expandable storage. Buying this includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited that gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps and games. It also gives them videos, books, Audible books, Spanish-language content, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. The parental controls allow you to set screen time limits, education goals, age-appropriate content, web browsing and content usage.

32GB of internal storage and 1.5 GB of RAM

A year of FreeTime Unlimited

Parental controls that are easy to set

By picking any of the Contixo V8-2 7″ Android 16GB Kids Tablet, your child can choose their favorite color. Your kid can pick between blue, dark blue, green, orange, pink, purple, and red. These tablets have the latest Android 8.1 Go OS and a fast 1.5GHz quad-core processor. This has a 7″ HD touch screen with a tough bumper for protection. It supports 189 different languages and it has a dual web camera for video chatting. It comes pre-loaded with educator-approved academic and entertainment apps. Parents can create and customize profiles for their children in order to handpick content that’s appropriate. It has 16GB of onboard storage and adds up to 128GB with a microSD.

Comes in seven colors

Supports 189 different languages

Pre-loaded with educator-approved academic and entertainment apps

Great for small hands, the Dragon Touch Y88X Pro 7 Inch Kids Tablet is built for a long time. This has a kid-proof case that is meant for kids ages two to 10. Each sides and edges are designed to stay slightly above the screen to protect the 7″ screen. It will survive a fall or a tumble and has a built-in kick stand. This comes with 18 pre-installed e-books and six audio books, all authorized by Disney. This gives your child access to thousands of apps, games, and videos as well as filtered websites. This is a full functioning Android tablet that has the latest Google service options. It features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Kid-proof case

18 pre-installed e-books and six audio books

Access to thousands of apps, games, and videos

Built with a stand that is easy to use, the VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Kids Tablet measures seven inches. This features a shock-resistant bumper with a built-in stand, so your kids can set it up and watch. There is an Eye Health mode that filters the blue light to protect their eyes. This offers a wide range of age-appropriate and up-to-date content including games, videos, paintings and educational apps. There are advanced parental controls that you can customize for safe browsing. It has 32GB of onboard storage and is expandable up to 128GB by the microSD slot. The battery lasts up to eight hours between charges.

Shock-resistant bumper with built-in stand

Eye Health mode that filters blue light

Wide range of age-appropriate and up-to-date content

The Pritom 7 Inch Kids Tablet will give your child a fun experience any time they use it. This comes with free apps and games and this is a modern tablet. It has security controls that the parents can set and it has a built-in quad-core processor. It is able to connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It has 1GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM. The dual camera and touchscreen makes it simple to use. There is a well-designed kid-proof case that accompanies it.

Can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

1GB of RAM

Well-designed case