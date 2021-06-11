Best Sun Hat for Fishing Trips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing quite like being out on the open water, trying to catch your own dinner. But often times if you’re out fishing on a boat, the sun is beating down on the top of your head and neck. Protect your skin from unwanted sunburn with a sun hat. Whether you prefer a bucket style hat or a hat with a neck flap, you can never be too safe when it comes to damage from the sun. These breezy and ventilated hats will keep you cool and your skin in the shade. They aren’t only meant to be worn while fishing too. These can be worn any time you’re spending extensive time outdoors. So before you plan to pick weeds in your garden, go for a hike, or head out on that schooner, read over our list of five of the best sun hats out there.

Be completely covered

Covering you from all angles from the sun, the ICOLOR Sun Caps Flap Hat is serious about protection. It covers you 360°, thanks to the snap-on flaps for the front and back of the neck. It is made of 100% nylon, which is perfect for all types of activities. It provides SPF 50+ protection from the sun and all the fabric is breathable. It dries quickly, so even if you sweat, it won’t linger too much. It comes in 13 different colors and is waterproof and windproof.

Key Features:

Made of 100% nylon

Cover you 360°

Dries quickly

Enjoy the wide brim

If a neck flap isn’t your style, try out the EINSKEY Sun Hat for Men and Women. It features a rear, adjustable drawstring so you can tighten or loosen the fit, as one size fits most. The chin cord holds the hat in place when it’s windy outside. The wide brim measures about 3.7 inches around to keep your face and neck out of the sun. The polyester material is water repellent and the mesh vent on either side keeps your head ventilated. It can be folded in half and stored easily.

Key Features:

Wide brim

Polyester material

Fold in half and store it easily

Enjoy the breathability

Lightweight and made to dry quickly, the Lenikis Unisex Outdoor Activities UV Protecting Sun Hat will block 98% of the sun’s rays. The mesh side panels and the mesh neck flap provide important ventilation for your whole head. This hat is resistant to water and stains while one size is meant to fit most. You’ll be able to adjust the size of the hat, thanks to the back band that moves from 22-24 inches. The chin cord lets you move it around your neck when you want it off your head.

Key Features:

Adjust the size of the hat

Chin cord

Mesh side panels and neck flap

Lightweight and easy to wear

Another style for you to consider is the Columbia Unisex Adult Bora Bora Booney. This hat is made from 100% nylon and has ventilation above the brim. The Omni-Shade blocks UVA and UVB rays to prevent sunburn. The UV-absorbent yarn blocks the full spectrum, thanks to a tight weave construction. This is meant to be worn outdoors, as it has an Omni-Wick management system that moves sweat away from the skin and into the fabric. It has an adjustable cord and toggle and is built to last. This comes in 11 different colors.

Key Features:

UV-absorbent yarn

Omni-Wick management system

11 color options

Enjoy the stylish look

The FURTALK Women’s Beach Sun Straw Hat will provide the shade and look great. This has a pull-on closure and is made from high quality proper straw. It is ideal for laying on the beach, being on a boat, and enjoying the outdoors. It is very wearable with a number of outfits. The sweat wicking band on the inside prevents sweat from dripping down your face. There is a removable chin strap, so you can keep it on for windy days and take it off for calm ones. This is offered in two sizes.

Key Features:

Very wearable with a number of outfits

Made from high quality proper straw

Removable chin strap