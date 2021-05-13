If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain staples that all parents will definitely come across. Sleepless nights, messy diapers, and crying fits are all going to happen, so you’re going to need to be prepared. Another thing that is sure to appear in your home is the increased appearance of stuffed animals. Teddy bears, tigers, lions, pandas, koalas, and all kinds of animals are sure to pop up in pretty much every room of your house and most likely your car. If your child loves their stuffed animals and can’t go to sleep until they have them all in their room, you know what a challenge that can be. Take control of the amount of stuffed animals there are around your home by putting up a hammock for them. A stuffed animal hammock allows you to raise up the stuffed animals, keeping them off the ground and out of the way. This will free up precious floor space and keep them all together. We’ve handpicked five hammocks to let you see what your home could look like with some more area available. Take a look and don’t be afraid to get that extra teddy bear.

Cover yourself twice over

If you have more than one child, you probably have more toys than you know what to do with. With the help of the Simple Houseware Stuffed Animal Jumbo Toy Storage Hammock – 2 Pack, you’ll have more storage to accommodate all the toys. You can choose between white, dark blue, and pink to better fit the aesthetic of the room. These are great organization tools that complement any décor in any room of a house. You’ll be able to free up floor space and keep your kid’s room tidier. But it will also keep the toys in sight, so they won’t get upset because they can’t see a toy. The jumbo sized hammocks each measure 53″ x 38″ x 38″ and, depending on the size of the toy, it can fit up to 30 toys apiece. They are easy to attach to the wall, thanks to the hook hardware that’s included.

Come in white, dark blue, and pink

Each of the hammocks measure 53″ x 38″ x 38″

Easy to attach to the wall

When you have a lot of quantity to deal with

Image source: KoHuiJoo/Amazon

Adding the KoHuiJoo Toy Hammock to your wall will fill up a good portion of it and store a bulk of the toys you have. It measures 83″ x 59″ x 59″. It is rip-resistant, so the weight of the toys won’t cause it to buckle and even if someone hangs on it slightly, it will be okay. The polyester woven mesh and durable elastic border makes it built to last a long time. It takes almost no time to install and it is very stretchy to accommodate the size of different toys. This will save space in your home.

Rip-resistant

Just shy of seven feet

Takes no time to install

Cost-efficient option for your home

For a quick and easy way to put up a hammock in your house, try out the S&T 534301 Jumbo Mesh Toy Net. It comes with a hook and anchor hardware to help you install it in whatever room you choose. This mesh net stretches up to 55″ and it holds up to 30 pounds. It’s machine washable and made from 100% polyester. It keeps clutter off the bedroom or playroom floor. This won’t put a dent in your wallet but will make your kid happy.

Comes with a hook and anchor hardware

Holds up to 30 pounds

Stretches up to 55″

Simple designs to add more to your decor

Made from stretchy polyester, the Prince Lionheart Jumbo Toy Hammock is imported and nylon. This keeps toys off the floor and the stretchy material expands to six feet. This is plain and simple and fits all kinds of décor. It’s easy to install, uninstall, and then reinstall. It includes three hooks to fit any corner. This is a great solution for any room in your house.

Stretchy polyester material

Plain and simple design

Easy to install, uninstall, and then reinstall

Give the gift of storage

Affordable and worth the assembly, the Kidde Time Stuffed Animal Hammock helps you say goodbye to expensive bins. You can choose between pink and blue to better fit your aesthetic. The fabric of the hammock is lightweight and it will keep both parents and children in mind. This is an excellent gift idea for new parents and parents who have multiple children.

Comes in pink or blue

Lightweight

Great for kids with multiple kids

